Indian Sports LIVE, May 9: News, updates, scores, commentary and results





Welcome to ESPN India's daily blog, where we aim to bring you all the news from the dynamic world of Indian sports: from the wide variety of Olympic sports to franchise competitions. Many sporting activities take place in May, which you can find in ESPN India's sports calendar. A huge day ahead for Manika Batra She defeated the number one in the world. 2 and world no. This week she was already ranked 14th in Saudi Arabia to advance to the quarter-finals of the Saudi Smash, but Manika Batra will be ready to pull off another upset against world number 5 Hina Hayata tonight. This is how she ended her Round of 16 match against Nina Mittelham. Another victory in the books for Manika Batra With this victory over Nina Mittelham she enters the #SaudiSmash Quarterfinals #ExperienceAGrandNewLegacy #Table tennis #Pingpong @SaudiSmash pic.twitter.com/glS13DCOq4 – World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 8, 2024 Former Mumbai City FC coach Buckingham one win away from Championship Former Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham led his Oxford United side to the League One play-off final after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Peterborough United last night. Buckingham, who left Mumbai City in November, now needs to engineer a win over Bolton Wanderers to take his side into the second tier of English football. What's going on today? The spotlight will be on Manika Batra, who will be hoping to continue her stellar run at the 2024 Saudi Smash. IPL: Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. [7:30 PM]

Table tennis: Manika Batra is ranked number 1 in the world. 5, Hina Hayata of Japan, in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash. [5:05 PM IST]

To play chess: D Gukesh, fresh from his victory at the FIDE Candidates, will be in action at the Superbet Rapid and Blitz chess tournament in Warsaw, alongside R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

Wrestling: The World Wrestling Championships qualifying matches begin, with India's Greco-Roman wrestlers in action. What happened yesterday? IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad destroyed Lucknow Super Giants, a result that eliminated Mumbai Indians from the play-offs.

Table tennis: Manika Batra stunned world number 14 Nina Mittelham to book her place in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Saudi Smash Here you can read the details of yesterday's events.

