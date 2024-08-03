Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in men's semi-finals after Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (ITA) reach women's doubles final





Day 8 in Paris 2024 preview Thank you for joining us today on the official live blog. Here's what to expect tomorrow. We expect an update on the Tahiti surfing schedule in about four hours. It's an action packed day on day 8, with thewomen's 100m finalin athletics (9:20 p.m.) and swimmingWomen's 800m Freestyle Final(9:09 p.m.) both scheduled. Also in athletics,Ryan Crouserwill set his sights on breaking his own world record again in themen's shot put final(7:35 p.m.) and became the first man to win the title three times in a row. There are a total of31 gold medalsto be awarded on August 3, also in therowing eights,judo mixed teamAndwomen's tennis singlesand here are some of the main highlights of the day: Athletics (track and field) – Richardson vs Alfred, Fraser-Pryce and the rest All eyes on theStadium of Francewill be present at the event for the women with the blue ribbon: thewomen's 100m finalprobably withSha'Carri Richardson and that of Jamaica Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce as well as St Lucia'sJulien Alfred among the favorites for the medals. Swimming – Will Ledecky continue his dominance in the 800m? Ledeckyowns the 16 fastestWomen's 800m Freestyletimes in history and has won the event at every Olympic Games since London 2012. But perhaps her stranglehold is not what it once was? In February, she was defeated in the 800-meter freestyle by Canada’s McIntosh, who became the first swimmer in 13 years to beat Ledecky in the event, although the latter will not race the endurance distance in Paris. But I'm sure the Australian typesAriarne Titmusthe Tokyo silver medalist behind Ledecky will have noticed: Ledecky is not infallible. Medal Events Archery

14:3314:59:W individual medal competitions Artistic gymnastics

15:3016:10:M floor exercise final;16:2017:00:W jump final;17:1617:56:M vaulting horse final Athletics (track and field)

19:35:M shot put final;20:20:W final triple jump;20:55:Mixed 4x400m relay final;21:20:W 100m final;21:45:M decathlon 1500m Badminton

15:0017:10:W double medal matches Boxing

17:38 and 22:08:Women's 60kg Semi-Finals(losing semi-finalists win bronze) Cycling (road)

11:0018:15:M road race Rider

10:0016:00:Dressage Team Grand Prix Special Fence

19:0020:50:W sabre team medal matches Judo

16:0019:00:Mixed Team Medal Rounds Rowing

10:1810:30:W skiff final A;10:3010:42:M Skiff final A;10:5011:02:Wait for final A;11:1011:22:M eight final A The sailing

From 13:05: W windsurfing final, M windsurfing final

Depending on wind conditions To shoot

09:3010:30:W 25m pistol final;15:3016:45:M skeet final Surf

21:2422:30 Paris time (09:2410:30 Tahiti time): M medal competitions;22:3623:42 Paris time (10:3611:42 Tahiti time): W-medal matches

Depending on the surfing conditions Swimming

20:30:M 100m butterfly final;21:08:W 200m individual medley final;21:28:W 800m freestyle final;21:58:Mixed 4x100m medley relay final Table tennis

13:3015:30:W singles medal matches Tennis

From 12:00: M doubles gold medal match, M doubles bronze medal match, W singles gold medal match, M singles bronze medal match The full day programme can be found here.

