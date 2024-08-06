Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to leave organisation at end of summer





In brief: Nick Hockley has announced that he will be leaving Cricket Australia at the end of the summer. Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, the current chairman of the Australian Cricketers' Association, is seen as a possible replacement. What's next? Hockley told his employees that he plans to finish his career with Cricket Australia in March.

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg could become the next CEO of Cricket Australia after Nick Hockley announced this summer that this would be his last time in charge. Hockley told employees Tuesday he planned to step down in March of next year, ending a hiatus that began in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Greenberg is an option to replace Hockley as he currently heads the Australian Cricketers' Association and has long impressed at Cricket Australia (CA). James Allsopp, former chief executive of Cricket ACT, is another example after being promoted to head of cricket at CA last month. Also in attendance is Big Bash League boss Alistair Dobson, who has revived the competition in recent years. “This was a difficult decision,” Hockley said in a statement. “But with what promises to be a great summer and our five-year strategic plan well underway, now is the right time to take on a new challenge. “This is not the time to say goodbye, as I remain fully focused on the coming season and will support the board in the succession and a smooth transition.” The Hockley Era Hockley's period as manager will be remembered as one of the most dramatic in Cricket Australia's history. He took over when Kevin Roberts paid the price for the sport's response to the COVID-19 lockdown in mid-2020. Hockley's early performances have been notable, especially after a stint as coach of the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup. While the global pandemic took its toll on several sports administrators, it was primarily Hockley's creation. The Englishman was able to finish the summer at home against both India and England, despite border closures and concerns from the travelling teams. Nick Hockley has been one of the industry's top lights during the pandemic.(Getty: Matt King) Hockley's tenure also included a $1.5 billion TV rights deal he signed in early 2023, just months after he avoided a lawsuit from Seven Network over the BBL's standard during COVID. Last year, a largely amicable agreement was reached with Greenberg and the players' union, compared to the drama and threats of strikes in 2018. But Hockley still faced challenges in the public domain. The handling of Justin Langer's dismissal as men's national team coach left several former players frustrated, as did the fact that the West Australian was at one point only offered a six-month extension before resigning himself. Hockley has also been caught up in the Tim Paine sexting scandal, with the former Australia captain being particularly critical of his handling of the situation in his 2022 autobiography. Months later, David Warner's leadership ban also came up for discussion, when Warner withdrew his appeal after an independent body refused to hold the hearing behind closed doors. “As CEO, Nick has led the sport through a period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and has delivered significant growth and stability,” said Chairman Mike Baird. “Under Nick's leadership, several major deals have been closed, many of which span the next seven years, and the game is poised for continued success.” MONKEY Sports content to make you think… or not. A newsletter delivered every Saturday.

Posted 3 hours ago , updated 1 hour ago

