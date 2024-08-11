USA Field Hockey finished No. 9 in the world rankings; here are nine FAN lessons they learned from the Paris 2024 Olympics

After all the excitement, anticipation, suspense and the actual matches were over, it was the Netherlands that stood on the women's hockey podium and claimed the gold medal.

USA Field Hockey returned to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the United Eagles finished No. 9 in the world. While the Olympic team didn’t make the podium, the athletes and coaches took a big step forward after eight slow years.

Being number 9 is no small feat.

What have we learned about the Paris 2024 Olympics? A lot.

This is how we see it:

No. 1

One of the most obvious points about international field hockey is that there are many fans who think they are watching college field hockey in an Olympic stadium. Our sources told us that any American college team that was put in that arena would be immediately steamrolled by their opponent.

We agree with that.

There are so many tactical moves in the game. Youthful enthusiasm is a great superpower, but not when your opponents superpower is rock solid experience.

No. 2

The exposure of the game, when there are so many other women's sports getting a lot of press right now, is important. It was great to see both Jason and Kylie Kelce supporting Team USA.

FAN is not making any statements about professional soccer or the Philadelphia Eagles and their women, only pointing out that women's teams that are endorsed by celebrities attract more attention.

Kylie will be coaching her Pennsylvania high school hockey team this fall.

No. 3

USA did the best they could with what they knew. There were bursts of genius, and there is growth in motion.

The Netherlands loves to play a long ball, but it is not a hit and hope ball. It has a purpose.

And that ball is often crushed with precision and ends up right in the circle, at the back line or the post, while the Dutch defender or midfielder waits for a post player or tipper who is within 5 meters of the keeper.

Those plays are designed to happen in the blink of an eye.

USA tried to model the same game. The United Eagles used it effectively in their game against Spain, when Ashley Hoffman made a defensive save look effortless. She stopped a penalty corner shot on the endline and then passed it coast to coast, quick passes, to Megan Valzonis, who crossed the ball in front of the cage.

It didn't burn excess running, passing works. Phia Gladieux completed the turnover/transition by putting the ball in the cage.

If you look at the structure of the back line, you will see that they would retreat when under pressure and when there were not enough defenders within the 23-yard box, or more specifically, in the circle.

The cadence of both Australia and Great Britain was that of turn and burn. When those teams saw they had the numbers, they ran with them. The USA had very few options in these scenarios, the United Eagles seemingly playing conservatively to slow the game down.

This gave goalkeeper Kelsey Bing a clear view of the ball and a better chance of stopping a shot. She no longer had to manage two extra attackers while the third player carrying the ball came at her. She had only one defender to help her.

No. 4

Is the Erin Matson debate still going on? No one would have changed the outcome of those games.

Matson attended the Olympic Games, supported Team USA and apparently found inspiration and support there, as can be seen from her X-messages.

She seems to have taken the high road. And we can only hope that we all have a better understanding of the kind of dedication that USA Field Hockey strives for and that it remains consistent.

No. 5

The referees were excellent, period. It is not uncommon to see one man and one woman working a field together in America during the college season, as well as in adult leagues and club games.

It was cool to see it go mainstream. But it was also great to see two women refereeing the women's gold medal match and two men refereeing the men's gold medal match.

Cheers.

No. 6

The surface was reportedly watered less than previous Olympic experiences with water-based turf. More on this as we learn more. Regardless of the direction the FIH takes with this, whether it is reduced water use or a return to normal use, water-based turf is vital to international sport. And our athletes need to play more on it.

No. 7

It made a difference having fans in the stands.

Female Athlete News believes in the fan experience and believes that fans are an integral part of the game. We’re not all going to look the same; we’re not all going to be the same; we’re not all going to treat each other the same. But the buzz that an energized crowd brings to the competition, there’s nothing like it.

No. 8

There is still much work to be done.

No. 9

LA28 is not far away. Without the pressure of having to qualify, we hope that USA Field Hockey and all the athletes who want to represent their country will elevate the level of competition here in the United States.

US record: 1-1-3

US vs Argentina

1-4

US vs Spain

1-1

US vs Australia

0-3

US vs UK

2-5

US vs South Africa

1-0

