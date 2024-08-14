NHL News: Rare Offer Sheet Unicorn Spotted in the West





You often hear that free agent offers are never forwarded to other teams (RFAS) because the NHL is an old boys club where everyone supports each other. It may be an old boys club, but that’s not the real reason for the lack of offer sheets. The CBA system itself discourages offer sheets, because you need a specific situation where you can afford to pay a player (usually overpaying him) so that his current team is prevented from matching. But the higher your offer, the more draft compensation you have to give up if the team doesn’t match. And that brings us to a rare piece of NHL news from mid-August: the St. Louis Blues have simultaneously made offers to two RFAs from the Edmonton Oilers. The deals are pricey, but not cap-bustingand the mandated compensation for Philip Broberg (second-round pick) and Dylan Halloway (third-round pick) isn’t futures-busting. But the Oilers are in a certain kind of cap crunch where they’ll have to do something uncomfortable to match it within the next week. What's fun about this one is that the Blues went with the oft-discussed but never-used one-two punch approach: offering two players at a time, making it harder for a team to achieve a game. (It's also fun that all the major NHL media outlets are in their homes or wherever, so they were surprised by a scenario they normally would like to see happen.) Interestingly enough, the CBA requires you to have your own draft picks available for compensation, Blues had to send a 2026 second-round pick and a third round in 2025 for the Penguins of Pittsburgh to get their own 2025 second-round pick back; they had just sent that pick to the Penguins a month ago as part of getting Pittsburgh to trade Kevin Hayes. So no one is a genius here. Islanders and other reading material The Maven relives some classic playoff goals from Ken Morrow and…Dave Langevin! When you win 19 straight series, everyone has to be a hero at some point. [Isles]

Are you going to lean back on the plane? Shit. [Isles] *Okay, okay, sure it's the airlines that are the assholes, but that doesn't make it any easier for the tall people who crack their legs for their beauty sleep.

How can I make this about the Islanders if I look at the news from the offer the Toronto way? I think back to when John Spano owned the Isles in 1997 and wanted them to make an offer to Joe Sakic with Spano's new cash infusion. [THN]

The Oilers now have decisions to make. [Oilers Nation]

Blues' Doug Armstrong won't talk until after the Oilers make their decision, but he hinted at the offer sheet route a few months ago: The cap has gone up, but a lot of that money has already been spent by the teams. When you have an RFA who's in an uncomfortable position, at least my job is to assess: Is that an option we should explore? [Oilers Nation]

The Leafs take over the captaincy from Good Toronto Boy John Tavares (a UFA prospect next summer) and pass it on to American Auston Matthews. [Leafs Nation]

Three questions for the Los Angeles Kings and their old friend Jim Hiller. [NHL]

