adidas launches FW24 New York Tennis Collection – Designed with Motion Capture technology for ultimate flexibility and comfort





The collection is based on insights from motion capture technology and uses Strategic material placements and cutouts follow the body's natural contours to provide greater range of motion during play

White color blocking and ventilation zones are placed on the body parts where sweat is most common, to optimize airflow and keep players feeling cool and comfortable on the pitch

The FW24 New York tennis collection is available to purchase at adidas.com/us/tennis-clothing and via the adidas app Today, adidas launches its 19-piece FW24 New York Tennis apparel collection – a range of high-performance garments designed to optimise movement and reduce distractions. The collection, which features blue and white colorways inspired by New York’s hard courts, was created using insights from motion capture technology. The technology, which uses digital image capture to test a moving target, measures the stress on an athlete’s body over time, revealing areas that generate the most heat during play. These insights informed key design features such as the strategic material placements of fabric and cutouts. They follow the natural curves of the body and are purposefully placed in high-movement areas such as the shoulders and under the arm to maximize players’ freedom of movement. Pieces featuring this technology include the women’s AEROREADY Dress Pro and the women’s HEAT.RDY Match Skirt Pro, which features pleats across the thigh, allowing for maximum flexibility and adaptability so players can change direction with ease. White color blocking is placed in the shoulder and torso areas, where most of the heat is generated. Men's HEAT.RDY FreeLift Polo Shirt Pro and Men's HEAT.RDY Tank Top Proto keep players cool. adidas AIRCHILL technology is used to create ventilation zones in areas of the body where you sweat the most. This is done in the AIRCHILL FreeLift T-Shirt Pro for men and the AIRCHILL Match Tank Pro for women. They feature thermally distributed, raised patterns and mesh layers to maximize airflow. Jessica Pegula, tennis player at adidas, said: Home tournaments are always my favorite, the crowd support and atmosphere is second to none. However, the East Coast heat in the summer is tough to compete in, so being able to move freely is crucial. In those crucial moments, it’s important to stay cool so you can focus on your game and perform at your best. In addition to apparel, nine footwear models will be launched in a variety of seasonal colors for men and women, featuring shades of Semi Flash Aqua and Lucid Blue, including the recently launched Defiant Speed ​​​​2. The Defiant Speed ​​​​2 is a lightweight and durable shoe built for speed. The design features a Lightstrike midsole a lightweight foam designed to provide resilient cushioning; hard-wearing Adiwear outsole made from a durable rubber compound for added traction and toe abrasion zone, for a lightweight yet secure fit. The shoe also features a completely redesigned mono mesh upper, for enhanced breathability and support. The from head to toe collection debuts at the final major tournament of the season and will be worn by athletes including Jessica Pegula, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, Stefanos Tsitsipas And Felix Auger-Aliassime. The apparel collection is priced from £60-£200 and is available in sizes XS-2XL for men and 2XS-2XL for women. The Defiant Speed ​​2 is priced at £120 and is available in sizes UK 6-15 for men and UK 3.5-10 for women. All items are available to purchase now on adidas.com and the adidas app. For more information, please visit adidas.com/us/tennis-clothingor follow @adidasTennis on Instagram to join the conversation, using #NewYorkCollection, About adidas adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people worldwide and generates sales of 21.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.adidas-Group.nl . About adidas Tennis adidas Tennis is represented by top players such as Jessica Pegula, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Xinyu Wang, Dana Mathewson, Maria Sakkari, Camila Osorio, Daria Kasatkina, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Davidovich-Fokina, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Martin de la Puente, Francisco Cerundolo, Jakub Menk, Alex Michelsen and Luca Nardi. For more information about adidas Tennis, please visit adidas.com/tennis-clothing. For more images please visit our mediaNewsroomson news.adidas.com and follow us on Twitter or on Instagram at @adidasTennis.

