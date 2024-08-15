Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, 67, is adopting two young boys with partner Julia Lemigova, a year after admitting she was unlikely to welcome another child following her battle with cancer

Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova and former model Julia Lemigova have adopted two young boys, agent Mary Greenham announced.

Navratilova, 67, previously said in a March 2023 interview with Piers Morgan that it seemed unlikely she would welcome another child after her battle with cancer.

The couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, have asked for privacy as they welcome the new family members.

Navratilova said: 'We are extremely happy, we recognise the challenges and the rewards for everyone.'

Lemigova, star of The Real Housewives Of Miami, already has a son, who died more than 20 years ago, and two daughters, also from previous relationships.

Former tennis champion Navratilova, who previously underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010, announced in 2023 that she was “cancer-free” after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

In December of that year, Lemigova, 52, told US magazine Page Six that the couple had adoption plans “on hold,” but added that they were “not closing the door on those plans.”

In 2008, she appeared in the eighth series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV, where she finished runner-up to Joe Swash.

She later competed on the 14th season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars in 2012, but she and dance partner Tony Dovolani were the first couple eliminated.

She recently appeared alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in the Netflix series The Politician.