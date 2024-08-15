Match Preview: Worcestershire vs. Kent





Kent are back in the Vitality County Championship with a trip to Visit Worcestershire New Road in Worcester to take on Worcestershire from 22nd August. Kent Women play under the floodlights at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence this month Tickets are now on sale for the Oldest Rivalry, Kent Women vs Surrey Women, on Thursday 29th August. Admission is £5 for adults, £2.50 for 14-17 year olds and just £1 for under 14s: Buy Kent Women tickets now This match is included with all 2024 Kent Cricket memberships. Last time out Kent progressed to the final session but lost by six wickets at Hampshire in the Vitality County Championship. View video scorecard The home side were given 179 runs to chase in 31 overs and after taking the wickets of Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton and James Vince, Liam Dawson and Nick Gubbins helped Hampshire to victory. Kyle Abbott had taken five wickets and Harry Finch, the scorer of 84, had disappointed the home side, but Kent still managed to get a positive result. Opposition report Previewed by John Curtis – ECB Reporters Network Captain: Brett D'liveira

Brett D'liveira Head coach: Alan Richardson

Alan Richardson End of 2023: Second (Second Division)

Second (Second Division) Highest run scorer of 2023: Jake Libby (1153)

Jake Libby (1153) 2023 highest wicket-taker: Joe Leach (48) Main winter movements: Rob Jones will bolster the top order batting following his move from Lancashire on a three-year contract. Northamptonshire all-rounder Tom Taylor will primarily add depth to the bowling department following a four-year move. New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith, leading wicket-tasker in the Plunket Shield, is available for all formats throughout the summer. The big question: Can Worcestershire finally establish themselves as a top division county after years of bouncing between the two divisions? It’s a huge challenge, especially after losing established players Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes and Josh Tongue to Nottinghamshire, but a solid squad will see them through what will undoubtedly be a challenging few days. Asley Giles has had a positive impact on the club in his role as CEO and has quickly earned the support and respect of players, coaches and members, despite his long-standing connections with Warwickshire. He is aware of the demanding task ahead of him to finish above the bottom two, but there is a belief that Worcestershire can at least compete in Division One. Weather warning WORCESTER WEATHER Follow Kent Cricket on X to receive live updates on the game prospects, should there be any delays. Live Match Center Worcestershire vs Kent will be streamed live and integrated into the Match Centre on the Kent Cricket website. View Match Centre Sound and images are provided by the host country. Team news The selection for this competition will be announced in due course. Kent Women play under the floodlights at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence this month Tickets are now on sale for the Oldest Rivalry, Kent Women vs Surrey Women, on Thursday 29th August. Admission is £5 for adults, £2.50 for 14-17 year olds and just £1 for under 14s: Buy Kent Women tickets now This match is included with all 2024 Kent Cricket memberships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentcricket.co.uk/news/match-preview-worcestershire-vs-kent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos