Franklin HS student dies after medical emergency





TOLLY. WHAT DID YOU LEARN? YES, THE HIGH SCHOOL BOY EXPERIENCED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD DURING PRACTICE YESTERDAY MORNING. AND WHILE OFFICIALS WON’T SAY IF HE WAS A PARTICIPANT, THEY DO CALL HIM A STUDENT ATHLETE. THE ONLY CONFIRMED INFORMATION AT THIS TIME COMES FROM SEPARATE STATEMENTS FROM THE BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, THE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT, AND THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. NOW, THE FIRE DEPARTMENT'S STATEMENT SAYS THAT THEIR EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED AT THE SOCCER FIELD AROUND 9:15 AND DISCOVERED THE STUDENT ATHLETE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. SOMEONE THEY DIDN'T SAY WAS ALREADY IN THE WORKS TO RESURRECT HIM. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL THEN CONTINUED LIFE-SAVING EFFORTS AND THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WAS TRANSFERRED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION. IN AN EMAIL TO THE COMMUNITY, THE PRINCIPAL OF FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOLS WROTE THAT THE TEEN LATER PASSED AWAY AND TOLLY 11 NEWS INVESTIGATES DID A SERIES LAST YEAR ON THE IMPORTANCE OF FULL-TIME ATHLETIC COACHES, AND AS PART OF THAT, WE INTERVIEWED FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOLS FOOTBALL COACH ANTHONY BURGOS. AS WE REPORTED LAST FALL, IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THE HIGH SCHOOL HAD A FULL-TIME ATHLETIC COACH, AND BURGOS TOLD ME HE WAS HAPPY TO HAVE APRIL WATSON ON THE SIDELINES. THIS IS APRIL HERE AND THE STATE REQUIRED EMERGENCY ACTION PLAN IS COMING INTO PLACE AGAIN, AT THIS TIME OFFICIALS WILL NOT SAY WHO IS CARRYING OUT THOSE LIFE SAVING MEASURES UNTIL THE ER IS CALLED IN. BUT WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MORE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THIS TRAGEDY, WE WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU. PLEASE EMAIL US AT 11 INVESTIGATES. ON WBAL, T

Franklin High School student dies after medical emergency during football practice Updated: 17:36 EDT Aug 15, 2024 A Franklin High School student has died after suffering a medical emergency during football practice Wednesday morning. The Baltimore County Fire Department reported Wednesday that emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. for a child suffering a medical emergency on the school's football field. Officials said emergency responders found the child in critical condition with an unnamed individual performing life-saving measures. The student was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to Baltimore County Public Schools, Kieran J. O'Connell, the school's superintendent, sent the following message to the school community: "It is with deep sadness that I must inform you of the passing of a Franklin High School student. The student suffered a medical emergency this morning and was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away. We are devastated by this news." On Thursday, August 15, 2024, members of the Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be on-site at our school to provide support and counseling to students and staff. If your student feels he or she needs additional resources, or if you have questions about how to approach your child about this news, please feel free to call the school at 443-809-1119. I have also attached a resource with this message that you may find helpful when speaking with your child(ren). "We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and loved ones. We will share more information as we are permitted to do so." A BCPS representative told 11 News that of the district's 24 high schools, 18 now have full-time athletic trainers, including Franklin, and one has a part-time athletic trainer. The representative said the district is close to meeting its goal of having a full-time athletic trainer at every high school. Franklin football coach Anthony Burgos told 11 News Investigates during an investigative journalism series on athletic trainers last year that he was excited to have a full-time athletic trainer on the sidelines to coordinate the state-mandated emergency response plan.

