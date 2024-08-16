GCMS tennis season starts on August 24

GIBSON CITY The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team will begin the 2024 season with a roster of 10 players.

Four girls return from last season and six new girls have been added to the team.

“We have a lot of new talent and some pretty strong returners. It should be a good building season,” GCMS head coach Tess Strang said. “Since we have a lot of new girls, the hope is to build a strong foundation so we can grow over the next four years.”

The Falcons will play their first games in a round-robin tournament on Saturday, August 24 at LaSalle-Peru, before taking on Bradley-Bourbonnais and Mahomet-Seymour away on August 26 and 27, respectively.

Well, get going, Strang said. It should be a fun season. We have the most games ever this year. We have a lot of variety in our league, so it should be a fun time.

After games in Paris on August 31, Pontiac on September 4 and Champaign Central on September 7, GCMS plays its home game on September 9 against St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Falcons next play at Watseka on September 10 and Coal City on September 12 before hosting Maroa-Forsyth (Sept. 17), Danville Schlarman (Sept. 23), St. Thomas More (Sept. 25) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy (Sept. 30).

On October 8, they host Watseka and on October 10, they play against SJO at the Atkins Center in Champaign to close the regular season.

We always enjoy playing Watseka, Strang said. It’s always a fun game. STM is also a great time with quality competition. SJO and Mahomet are also great competition. We look forward to those games because the girls are always super nice and the competition is always really good.