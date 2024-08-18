Most controversial match point ever sparks outrage in tennis, Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jack Draper's victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open produced the most controversial match point ever.

The three-set match between the two men ended in controversy as Draper took victory 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In the final point of the match, Auger-Aliassime was shown a red card after claiming that the ball had fallen off the frame of his opponent's racket.

The ball hit the bottom of the racket and landed on the court, where it rolled over the net, hit the cord and fell on the other side of the net.

Draper and the crowd appeared confused when the chair umpire decided the match in favour of Britain's top-ranked player.

I decide that was a fair shot. Game, set and match, Draper, he said.

The Canadian couldn't believe the verdict and immediately started arguing with the chair umpire and the points awarded.

That's horrible what you just did. Didn't you see the ball bounce on the ground? He hit it on the ground! We're getting out of here, this is going to be everywhere and it's going to look ridiculous, he said.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The controversial final point of the match. Credit: Tennis TV. Source: Supplied

Draper joined in the conversation, but Auger-Aliassime was not interested and continued to voice his displeasure before a supervisor entered the field.

Ultimately, the Canadian gave the chair umpire one last chance to have his say.

If you are 100 percent sure that you are not leaving here and you have no doubt that this was a clean volley that won the game, and you say that to me, then I will shake (Drapers) hand and the game will be over, he said.

The chair umpire reaffirmed his confidence as both men embraced and left the field, amid more boos from the stands.

Replays showed that the British star should not have been awarded the point at all, with current and former players in disbelief at how the match had ended.

Andy Roddick wrote on X: I feel like every time I've hit a ball straight into the ground, I know I've hit it straight into the ground. And if you've got the technique, make sure you get the call right. It takes longer to argue about it.

Nick Kyrgios wrote: Terrible call, but every player knows you know exactly where you hit the ball. Ridiculous stuff.

Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote: I don't think I've ever seen a photo like this.

Tennis TV called it the most controversial match point ever! What just happened?

Draper spoke after the game finally ended and reiterated his words: he wasn't sure what had happened.

“I was too busy looking at him (Auger-Aliassime). I didn't see what was happening. I immediately looked at the referee to see if he had called a double bounce or not. As a player, I try to concentrate on what I'm doing,” he said.

I can't make that decision unless I'm 100 percent sure. I said, when the supervisor came, that if it was a double bounce and he saw it clearly, I would replay the point 100 percent.

The British star will now face 15th-seeded Holger Rune, who came from a set down to secure victory over Gael Monfils.

Jannick Sinner and Alexander Zverev fought out their quarter-finals, while Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz faced each other in the other quarter-final.