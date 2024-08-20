New Era Begins for Fenwick Girls Tennis





Ron Rogala For the first time since the program was founded in 1992, the Fenwick High School girls tennis team has a new leader. Ron Rogala takes over this year from Gerard Sullivan, who retired from coaching after 32 seasons as the Friars' coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to continue Coach Sullivan's legacy,” Rogala said. “I look forward to building on the foundation he has established.” There’s a good chance Rogala will find success in his debut season, as Fenwick returns 10 players. Seniors Rachel Abraham, Lily Brecknock and Megan Trifilio were key contributors to the Friars’ 2022 Class 1A state championship team (Brecknock was also the singles champion) and provide veteran leadership. Other members of the varsity team include seniors Caroline Gruber, Elle Karls, Mia Menendez and Lily Claire Nottestad; juniors Madeline Cheronis, Katie McCarthy, Olivia Perez-Zuleta and Sydney Woitel; and sophomore Emma Louderback. “I'm just getting to know the girls,” Rogala said. “So far, I've admired their willingness to listen to a new voice, their competitive spirit, and their sense of humor. As I get to know the team, I expect every player to contribute to our overall success. We're focused on this season and not dwelling on past successes.” Some of Fenwick's major invitations are September 14 at Hinsdale Central, September 21 at York, and October 5 at OPRF. “We approach every match, whether it is an invitational match or a duel, as a top match,” said Rogala. The Friars have won the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference championship three straight seasons and Rogala believes they are in contention for the title again, along with Loyola Academy and St. Ignatius. The goal of the program is to improve every day. If we achieve that goal, the results will come, Rogala said. I am excited to get started and I am looking forward to seeing a lot of good tennis. OPRF The Huskies return ten players from last season, which ended in a tie for second place in the West Suburban Silver with York. Sophomore Lucy Stein advanced to the downstate singles event, winning her first two matches and then winning two more matches after losing in the third round, before finally ending her run in the consolation finals. Other OPRF returnees include seniors Alice Cadwell, Marin Chambers, Anika Gupta, Sophia Lynn, Maeve Marzec, Baylee Piasecki and Sophie Welch; junior Maria Clara Lau; and sophomore Ava Lebovitz. New to the Huskies are seniors Josie Badrinath and Penelope Kong; juniors Teresa Cronin, Adalyn Dunphey, Mia Kircher and Zoe Panton; and freshman Ella Rangsithienchai. OPRF will host its invitational on October 5, with Fenwick among the teams participating. The Huskies also have top invitationals in Deerfield on September 7 and in Prospect on September 28. Perennial state power Hinsdale Central once again looks to be the team to beat in the WSC Silver, with OPRF competing with Downers Grove North, Glenbard West, Lyons Township and York for a top three spot. Related

