Tennis NZ » Lulu Sun reaches first WTA final of her career

Lulu Sun has reached a new milestone in her career: she is in the final of the WTA Monterey Open in Mexico.

On Saturday (Sunday New Zealand time), Sun defeated Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) in two hours and 20 minutes.

Sun had never reached the semi-finals of a WTA tournament until this week, but she is now just one victory away from becoming the first New Zealander to win a singles title at this level since Marina Erakovic in Memphis in 2013.

The win is expected to lift Sun to 41st in the world rankings, having started 2024 at 219th, just two spots behind Erakovic's personal best of 39.

Against Alexandrova, the 23-year-old Sun showed no signs of nerves as she went in search of the second victory of her career over a top 30 player, taking her first service game with confidence as her opponent struggled with double faults.

Sun had a couple of break points on Alexandrova's serve in the seventh game and although she couldn't convert them, the pressure on the Russian mounted.

Her fifth double fault gave Sun another break point at 5-5 and after a long rally Alexandrova was played wide and ended up with a backhand into the net.

Sun quickly held serve in the next game and fired the winning shots into the corners to take a one-set lead.

But in the fifth game of the second set, Alexandrova took her game to a level she had never seen before in this match, breaking Sun to love and hitting some great returns.

The third-seeded player maintained that momentum throughout the rest of the set and won the match in a landslide.

In the deciding set there was no difference between the two players. Both players served excellently, even though Alexandrova had already collected nine break points before the tiebreak started.

Her tenth point came in the second point of the tiebreak and at the change of ends Sun was ahead 4-2. She then led 6-3, good for three match points.

The first two times the ball was saved by Alexandrova, who saved it. The next time, on Sun's serve, the ball was also saved when the Russian shot a short ball into the net.

Sun created a fourth match point with a winning goal, and this time Alexandrova managed to fire a backhand into the net on match point.

It has been a hectic few months for Sun. She qualified for the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and said on court after the match that it would be great to end it with her first WTA title.

That would be really cool, said Sun.

I'm going to do my best, this year is about keeping my level up, keep improving every day and gain so many new experiences, so I'm really grateful for that.

In the final, Sun will play against the winner of the match between Emma Navarro and Linda Noskova. And what will Sun do for the final?

Eat and sleep! She smiled.