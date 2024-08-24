Is Shakib Al Hasan's cricket career over? BCB president breaks silence on murder case

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Faruque Ahmed has finally broken his silence in the murder case of cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib is undoubtedly the best cricketer to ever represent Bangladesh on the international stage. Since his debut in 2006, he has dominated all three formats of the game with his performances.

Shakib Al Hasan has already represented Bangladesh in 68 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20Is. Although he is currently fully fit and could offer his services to Bangladesh for a few more years, it seems that the 37-year-old will not be able to do so due to the legal issues he is currently facing.

Shakib Al Hasan got into trouble after the fall of the previous government in Bangladesh because he was a member of that party.

Since then, he has not returned to Bangladesh and has remained abroad. Amidst the chaos in Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was named in a murder case filed by Rafiqul Islam, the father of garment factory worker Rubel, who was murdered in Dhaka's Adabora on August 5.

A legal notice has already been sent to the Bangladesh Cricket Association to remove Shakib Al Hasan from the national team. The notice states that the all-rounder should be dropped from the Bangladesh team as the existing ICC rules do not allow suspected killers to play international cricket, Cricbuzz reported.

Faruque Ahmed reveals Shakib Al Hasan's future

BCB Chairman Faruque Ahmed held a meeting with his board members on Saturday and discussed the issue after the meeting.

He said that a decision on Shakib Al Hasan's future will be taken after the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, in which the all-rounder is participating.

“Let me say something about Shakib. A case has been filed. We have not received any legal notice yet. An FIR (First Information Letter) has been issued in the case and later there will be an investigation and after that the case will develop in one direction or the other,” Faruque Ahmed told reporters after the meeting, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Look, we are playing a Test match now and it is very good news that we played well on the fourth day and tomorrow is the fifth day, the crucial day of the Test and I think at this moment we have not thought about taking a position. When tomorrow’s match is over, we will sit down and make a decision. At that time we can also say something about the legal notice because by that time we will get the legal notice,” said the BCB president.

“Look, the FIR is just the first information letter and they have not filed any charges as far as I know and for that it is difficult to take a decision. Look, the relationship between BCB and Shakib al Hasan is like that of player and employer as per the contract and from tomorrow we can think properly after receiving the legal notice and on that basis. I cannot withdraw him from the middle of the Test match,” he further said.

“You know, the second Test match is on August 30 and we will use the period in between because then there is a gap and we can consider what can be done in that regard,” Faruque Ahmed added.

As calls for Shakib Al Hasan to return to Bangladesh for further investigation grow louder, he hopes that the Bangladesh Cricket Board will take a decision in his favour. Otherwise, it would mean an abrupt end to one of cricket's greatest careers.