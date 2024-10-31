Athlete of the Week: 10 questions with Keri Rothenberg, New Trier tennis

Keri Rothenberg just completed her final season with the Trevians. She is a four-time state qualifier in doubles and has won the last two IHSA 2A championships with partner Ariane Lesterhuis.

1. Do you have any pre-competition rituals or superstitions?

I'm a very superstitious person, but a lot of them are on the field. Before matches I stretch to loosen up my body and listen to music to calm down, but I try not to look at my phone too much because it's bad for your eyes and in tennis you have to concentrate on the ball. I try to stay off my phone and concentrate on the game and not get in my head too much.

2. What are you most looking forward to next year?

I am happy that I can continue my tennis career. (Rothenberg will announce her collegiate decision soon.) I've been playing since I was a little kid, and I'm really excited that it's not over yet and that I still have four more years ahead of me, and that it will be a team sport again are , something I don't see much outside of the high school season. … It's still pressure, but less individual pressure and more about doing well for your team, which I like more.

3. When did you know you wanted to start playing tennis?

My sister (Rachel) has played all her life. She is five years older than me and it was because of her that I started playing tennis and got inspired. She decided not to play tennis in college, but because she is older than me, I always played when she was playing and I really just wanted to be like her.

4. Why do you like doubles?

I like doubles. I like it when there is someone there to support me. I think it's easier to be positive when there's someone else trying to uplift with you, and it's less stressful for me. I also like being on the net and being active. In doubles you are above that to start; with singles you have to work your way up, which is a lot harder.

5. Who is your favorite tennis player to watch?

I love watching Coco Gauff because she was so young when she started playing on the pro tour. And I think it's really inspiring and amazing how she was able to achieve so many things at such a young age.

6. If you could try another sport, what would it be?

I would say lacrosse just because a lot of my friends do it and they all love it. It seems really nice.

7. What is your favorite activity off the field?

I like to hang out with my friends. I don't have too much free time due to being heavily involved in tennis, but when I do have free time I love seeing my friends and I also have friends in New Jersey. I moved here right before high school and have been really close with those friends in New Jersey. I'll visit them when I can.

8. When you find yourself in Walgreens with a few dollars, what do you buy?

Maybe some caramel M&Ms or one of my other favorite candies. I love sour gummy worms. I don't know what else, probably just candy.

9. What don't people know about you?

My close friends probably know this, but I'm obsessed with cats. I have three (Stella, Jamo and Belle) and they are like my whole world. I love them so much, and I want to have cats too when I'm older.

10. What has tennis in New Trier meant to you?

It has meant everything to me. I think it has definitely been the best four years, creating great memories. We have so many great coaches, so I have been able to learn and improve myself as a person from each of them. It was just an amazing experience. Tennis is a very individual sport in the off-season, but it was a lot of fun to play for something other than myself and to play for a team.

