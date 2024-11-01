No. 15 women's hockey hits the market at Dartmouth and Harvard

No. 15 Brown women's hockey makes its first ECAC road trip of the season as the Bears head to Dartmouth and Harvard this weekend.

Brown will take on Dartmouth at 3 p.m., with the game airing on NESN and streaming on ESPN+. The game against Harvard also starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

SKATE SHAVING

Brown had a great weekend to start ECAC play as the Bears beat No. 9/9 Quinnipiac 2-1 in overtime and defeated No. 11/13 Princeton 4-3. It was the first time Brown won a weekend against Quinnipiac and Princeton since January 30-31, 2009.

Brown had a great weekend to start ECAC play as the Bears beat No. 9/9 Quinnipiac 2-1 in overtime and defeated No. 11/13 Princeton 4-3. It was the first time Brown won a weekend against Quinnipiac and Princeton since January 30-31, 2009.

Brown is 4-0-0 through the first four games of a season since the 1992-93 season. Brown was 3-0-1 through the first four games of the 2022-23 season.

EXPLORING THE GREAT GREEN

Dartmouth is 0-4-0 this season with two losses at No. 12 Penn State and road losses at Rensselaer and Union to start ECAC play.

The game with Brown will be the home opener for Dartmouth and will be shown on NESN

Dartmouth scored just three goals in four games to start the year. Each goal was scored by a different play with Kenzie Bachelor, Mia Buonarosa and Cally Dixon all finding the net.

Michaela Hesova has started all four games this season and has a GAA of 2.51 and a save percentage of .927.

WITHIN THE SERIES

Brown tied Dartmouth 3-3 in the Hanover meeting last season. The Bears earned a 7-1 win at Providence in the first meeting between the two teams a season ago.

The last time Brown lost at Thompson Arena was in 2019, when the Bears fell 3-2 in overtime. Brown is 1-0-2 at Dartmouth in the three meetings since then.

SCOUTING THE CRIMSON

Harvard is 1-2-0 this year and started the season with a 1-0 win against No. 8 UConn at home.

The Crimson were shutout on two 3-0 decisions, allowing ECAC play to begin last weekend at Union and RPI. Harvard will host Yale on Friday and Brown on Saturday.

Jenna MacDonald has the Crimson's only goal of the season. Mia Biotti and Kaley MacDonald each have an assist.

Emily Davison has started two games for the Crimson and has a 1-1-0 record with a 1.50 GAA save percentage and .948.

WITHIN THE SERIES

Brown is on a four-game win streak against Harvard, including the last two meetings in Cambridge. The Bears won last year's meeting 3-1 Leave Ignila had a hat trick in the win for Brown.

Harvard had won its previous four games before Brown's win streak. Three of the last ten meetings between the two teams have gone to overtime.

BROWN IN THE POLLS

Brown was ranked 15th in the most recent USCHO Women's Hockey rankings. It is the first time the Bears have appeared in the poll since October 23, 2006.

CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Junior Leave Ignila will wear the 'C' for the Bears this season after her teammates earned the captaincy vote.

Iginla led Brown in scoring with 27 points and 16 goals her sophomore year. This comes after scoring 17 goals and a total of 23 points as a freshman.

Iginla was also selected to compete on the Canadian National Women's Development Team this summer.

PUTTING ON THE 'A'

Three Bears were named assistant captains this season. India McDadi , Cameron Sikich And Anna Shelden they all earned the honor of their teammates.

RETURN FIREPOWER

Brown has an impressive group of returners, as Brown returns 87% (53-61 goals) of his goals from a season ago.

Last year's top five scorers are back, led by Iginla (16) and McDadi (9). They are followed by Margot Norehad (7), Sam Broz (6) and Ava DeCoste (5).

The Bears also return their top six scorers from a season ago. Added to the top five in goals plus assists is Cameron Sikich who finished with 10 assists last season.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

Brown's offense came in the first two games of the season as the Bears scored a total of 14 goals in the wins over Franklin Pierce.

The eight goals in the first game were the most since Brown scored ten goals in a win over Sacred Heart on December 7, 2011.

The 14 goals are tied for the most in a two-game stretch, on December 7, 2011 and January 4, 2011, when the Bears scored 10 against Sacred Heart and four against Yale.

The last time Brown scored six or more goals in consecutive games was in the 2016-17 season, when he scored six and seven goals in games against Sacred Heart.

WEEKLY HONORS

Senior defender Cameron Sikich was named ECAC Defender of the Week following her back-to-back performance against Franklin Pierce.

Sikich finished the two-game series with three goals and two assists.

It was Sikich's first weekly ECAC honor in her career.

STRONG START FOR THE BEARS

Brown started 4-0-0 in a season for the first time since the 1992-93 season. That season, the Bears won their first eight games of the season en route to a 15-8-1 mark.

Brown went undefeated through the first four games of the 2022-2023 season, as the Bears started 3-0-1. Brown's longest early unbeaten streak is fourteen games, while the Bears went 12-0-2 in the 1994–95 season.

