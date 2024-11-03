Iga Swiatek comes from behind to defeat Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Finals







Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals title defense with a hard-fought victory, recovering from a set and a double break down to beat eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday in Riyadh. The Polish second seed kept her hopes of reclaiming Aryna Sabalenka's number one spot alive with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 performance against Krejcikova. Making her first competitive appearance in two months, Swiatek fell behind 4-6, 0-3 before staging a successful comeback against the wily Czech. “It certainly wasn't easy. At first I felt a little rusty, but I'm glad I found a way to play a little more solidly,” Swiatek said on court. “I tried to do the usual things I do to control the ball a little bit more, because it flew out of my racket like crazy. “I knew I had this game in me, I just had to find it. It was hard to be patient with that, but in the end I'm glad I just stuck with it and didn't think about the score.” Swiatek, a five-time major champion, skipped last month's Asian swing and had not played a match since her exit from the US Open quarterfinals in early September. The 23-year-old Pole said goodbye to her three-year coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and debuted her new collaboration with Belgian coach Wim Fissette during these WTA Finals. Krejcikova is ranked 13th in the world but claimed a place in Riyadh as one of the tour's top eight players due to a new rule implemented this season that gives priority to a grand slam champion who ranks among the twenty-nine remains above eighth place. player in the Race. Swiatek was staring at three consecutive break points in her opening service game. She saved the first two but overcooked a forehand, which took a long time to break early in the match. A costly double fault left Krejcikova 0-40 behind, but the Czech took the next five points to get out of trouble and take the lead 4-2. Swiatek saved a set point with a good serve in the ninth game, but Krejcikova was nervous as she comfortably served out the set to take the lead after 47 minutes. The two-time Grand Slam champion looked on her way to a comfortable straight-set win as she led 3-0 with a double break in the second set, punishing Swiatek's second serve and taking advantage of her mistimed shots opponent. But that only led to a fightback from Swiatek, who erased her deficit by taking the next four games and taking the lead for the first time in the match. Krejcikova double-faulted at a crucial moment, giving Swiatek two set-point chances in game 12. Swiatek used her second chance to clinch the set and force a decider. That took the wind out of Krejcikova's sails as Swiatek quickly took a 5-0 lead. Swiatek got broken while serving for the match, but quickly corrected himself and broke Krejcikova in game eight to seal the victory. With Sabalenka's victory over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday, Swiatek will now have to win the title, while winning at least two round robin matches, to secure the year-end number one ranking. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article Iga Swaatek

Barbara Krejcikova Tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/iga-swiatek-comes-from-behind-to-beat-barbora-krejcikova-at-wta-finals-6936156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos