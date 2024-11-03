Sports
Alexander Zverev surpasses Ugo Humbert to take the Paris Masters title
German Alexander Zverev won the Paris Masters on Sunday by beating home hope Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant performance by the new world number two. The 27-year-old Zverev has now won seven titles at ATP 1000 level over the course of his career, following two victories in Rome and Madrid, as well as wins in Montreal and Cincinnati. It was a happy return to Paris for Zverev after losing the French Open final in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in June. Four years ago, he lost the 2020 Paris Masters championship match to Daniil Medvedev. “I knew I had to play like that today to win,” said Zverev, who opened his victory speech by apologizing to the crowd at the Bercy Arena in Paris.
“I would like to congratulate Ugo on an incredible week, he is a great player. If you continue like this, you can win trophies this way. This is not your last chance, Ugo.”
Zverev's victory in Saturday's semi-final meant the current world number three will overtake Spain's Alcaraz in the new updated rankings.
The German will next play the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10 to 17, where he will look to emulate his past successes in 2018 and 2021 in a late-season showpiece.
Zverev will enter the event as the player with the most wins this year as Sunday's victory in the French capital was his 66th in 2024, putting him one ahead of world number one Jannik Sinner.
For 26-year-old Humbert, it was a cleansing experience at the end of a week that will live long in his memory as he reached his first career Masters final on home soil.
The world number 18 stunned four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz in the last 16 as he delighted the raucous home crowd on his way to becoming the first French finalist at the indoor event in 13 years.
“I would like to congratulate Sascha (Zverev) on the quality of tennis he has played all week and this season,” said Humbert.
“I came here to watch matches as a kid (at the Paris Masters) and it made me want to do what I do, so I'm very happy to have reached the final.”
If Humbert had any nerves at the start of his first 1000 level title match, he showed them not as he held serve with a sublime full-strength forehand passing in the opening match.
But the German's immense power soon exhausted him as Zverev forced a break point in the third game, which he converted as Humbert scored.
A second break in a row gave Zverev him a 4-1 lead and with it the first set.
Zverev was firmly in control of the match, making just four unforced errors to his opponent's 17 in the opener.
And to compound this further, Humbert started the second set with a double fault, while Zverev immediately took a 1-0 lead.
Zverev continued to tear down his opponent with his big serves and punishing groundstrokes, despite the partisan crowd's attempts to boost Humbert.
But the Frenchman could not make progress in the German's service games, winning only four points on the return in the second set and only managing to hold one in the fifth game.
Zverev then served out to claim his second Masters trophy of the season, following victory on the clay of Rome in May.
