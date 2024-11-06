Tokayev's visit to France: diplomatic warmth, cultural exchange





ASTANA Visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France brought important agreements, business partnerships, diplomatic warmth and cultural highlights, deepening ties between Kazakhstan and France through official obligationsmuseum visits and lighthearted moments in Paris from November 4 to 5. Diplomatic warmth on social media French President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed Tokayev, describing him as a dear partner and friend. Welcome, dear partner and friend. With your state visit we celebrate the deep friendship that unites Kazakhstan and France, the Kazakhs and the French, Macron shared on his X account. Macron also posted Kazakhunderscoring his appreciation for Tokayev's visit. The Elysee Palaces Joint statementwith Tokayev praising the agreements reached at the highest level. I am deeply impressed by the warmth of the reception and the content of my state visit to France. The agreements made during the negotiations at the highest level deserve much praise. I sincerely thank President Emmanuel Macron for his respect for the people of Kazakhstan, Tokayev said on his X. I invited the French leader to another state visit to Kazakhstan, Tokayev added, while also making a gesture to share the same message in French. Discover Kazakh heritage at the Guimet National Museum Tokayev and Macron were visiting the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris for the exhibition Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe, which shows Kazakh history through artifacts. Highlights included the Tobolsk Thinker sculpture from the Botai culture, which symbolized the early domestication of horses, and ornaments of the Altyn Adam (Golden Man), which symbolized proto-state societies of the Saxon and Sarmatians. Stone sculptures, Turkish statues and lamps from the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi illustrated Kazakhstan's Islamic heritage, while Kazybek Bi's clothing depicted the Kazakh Khanate and modern Kazakhstan. Founded in 1889, the museum holds one of the world's largest Asian art collections, making it an ideal location for this cultural exchange. State reception highlights Kazakh-French relations A state reception was held in Tokayev's honor at the Elysee Palace, where he thanked Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for their warm hospitality. The event brought together prominent French politicians, business leaders, diplomats and cultural figures to celebrate the growing partnership between the two nations. Personal moments and human contact Among memorable, lighter moments, Tokayev met Alexis Lebrun, an Olympic bronze medalist in table tennis, and played a round together. Tokayev and Macron were also seen with Tazy dogs, Jules and Jeanne, which the Kazakh leader previously gifted to Macron. Now adults, the dogs were part of a playful interaction with the president — a symbolic gesture that reflected their strong bonds since Tokayev's last visit.

