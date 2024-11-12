EWU Women's Tennis will find its place after the fall season

SAN DIEGO, California. – After traveling next door at the Gonzaga Invitational a few weeks ago, Eastern Washington Women's Tennis concluded their fall tournament season at the SDSU Fall Classic II in San Diego, California.

The tournament was Eastern's third of the fall season. Head coach Dustin Hinson was very pleased with the improvement he saw from the team as the weekend progressed.

“Yes, it was a good weekend. It's a great tournament there. There are a lot of teams that we don't normally see much, and we have played several competitions. I think the best part was that we got better every day from Friday to Sunday so that we could end our best day on Sunday,” Hinson said.

The Eagles were able to play outdoors after playing indoors in their previous tournament. Hinson said the different environments they have played in this fall have been important to the team's development.

“A lot of it is just the transition from indoor tennis, which we've been doing for the last three to four weeks, back to outdoor tennis. It's a completely different game. Outside it's slower and you just have a different rhythm. Longer points, that kind of thing , so transitioning and getting used to that early, and then transitioning to playing better towards the end was great.”

As a team, the Eagles have recorded 15 singles victories in the three tournaments played. This weekend Seniors Isabella Foshee And Kenzington Mann impressed again during a great performance in the open bracket of singles.

“I think our strengths were once again the seniors with our doubles Isabella and Kenzington Mann who won two of the three games, finished very strong and are playing very well together.”

In the major singles open bracket, Foshee would once again suit up for Eastern, providing a competitive outing for the Eagles. For the season, Foshee has recorded five singles wins and two doubles wins with fellow seniors Kenzington Mann .

“She had a very close match in her first round against the best San Diego State player, started to get cramps and had a critical moment in the second set, couldn't pull it out, but played very well, so happy with where She was gone with her game.”

The fall was great for the Eagles. Hinson said he is pleased with the team chemistry and that certain players are taking on leadership roles and will carry them into the spring season

“Overall, I'm happy with the senior leadership for the fall. Leading both on and off the field. I think the team dynamic is great, and because of that leadership we have a great team culture that really works hard. All the time showing a great attitude and a lot of energy, and they want to get better and want to compete. Those are all things I like to see and I think it will be good for us going into the season starting in January back on the field in January. and our team competition.”

Eastern Washington Women's Tennis 2024

SDSU Fall Classic II

San Diego, California

Friday Open Women's Singles

(QF): Jo-Yee Chan (University of California, San Diego) def. Isabella Foshee (GOAT) 6-3, 7-5

(QF): Silvia Maria (Nevada) def. Anait Arutiunian (GOAT) 6-4, 6-4

(QF): Lisa Varul (SDSU) def. Leandra Nizetic (GOAT) 6-1, 6-2

(QF): Lou Anne Guerbert (Nevada) did that. Kenzington Mann (GOAT) 6-1, 6-1

(QF): Madison Weekley (Saint Mary's College) def. Zoe Pradel (GOAT) 6-1, 6-4

Saturday Open Women's Singles

(PL-SF): Isabella Foshee (EWU) did. Varsha Jawdi (University of California, San Diego) 6-2, 6-1

(PL-SF): Anait Arutiunian (EWU) final Adriana Tabares (University of California, San Diego) 6-2, 5[10]-7[12]

(PL-SF): Kennedy Robinson (Nevada) def. Leandra Nizetic (GOAT) 6-3, 6-3

(PL-SF): Katelyn Vu (University of California, San Diego) def. Kenzington Mann (SHEEP) 4-6, 6[10]-2[6]

(PL-SF): Athena Wardy (University of California, San Diego) def. Zoe Pradel (GOAT) 6-1, 6-1

(E-SF): Kelly Leung (University of California, San Diego) def. Sara Vasic (GOAT) 6-3, 6-2

Sunday Open Women's Singles

(E-R32): Isabella Foshee (EWU) did. Logan Voeks (CSU) 6-3, 4[10]-6[7]

(E-R32): Cincy Chen (University of California, San Diego) def. Zoe Pradel (GOAT) 7[8]-6[6]2[11]-6[9]

(E-R32): Kamya Nair (University of California, San Diego) def. Sara Vasic (GOAT) 6-4, 7-5

(E-R32): Marlene Foerster (Nevada) def. Leandra Nizetic (LAUGHS) 6-2, 2[11]-6[9]

Friday Open Women's Doubles

(QF): Jo-Yee Chan/Ninon Martinache (SDSU) def. Isabella Foshee / Kenzington Mann (GOAT) 6-4

(QF): Katelyn Vu/Allison Lian (University of California, San Diego) def. Zoe Pradel / Leandra Nizetic (GOAT), 7-5

(QF): Anait Arutiunian / Sara Vasic (EWU) final Kennedy Robinson/Marlene Foerster (Nevada) 6-0

Saturday Open Women's Doubles

(PL-SF): Isabella Foshee / Kenzington Mann (EWU) final Victoria Erechtchenko/Sarah Weekley (CSU) 6-4

(PL-SF): Juliette Daries/Stefanie Silva (Saint Mary's College) def. Zoe Pradel / Leandra Nizetic (GOAT) 6-4

(PL-SF): Vesa Gijnaj/Zoe Olmos (SDSU) final Anait Arutiunian / Sara Vasic (GOAT) 6-2

Sunday Open Women's Doubles

(E-QF): Tiana Fox/Olivia Rook (Saint Mary's College) def. Zoe Pradel / Leandra Nizetic (GOAT) 7-5

(E-QF): Isabella Foshee / Kenzington Mann (EWU) did. Katelyn Vu/Allison Lian (University of California, San Diego) 6-3

ABOUT EAST WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors fourteen intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement of student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals.

FOLLOW THE EAGLES

SOCIAL: Tweet | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram