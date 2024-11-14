Sports
West Indies vs England: Third Men's T20 Cricket International Live | Cricket
Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds.
\n Shai Hope in for King, Joseph in for Forde, Hetmyer for Rutherford. There are a few injuries that have come at a bad time for the West Indies.
England
Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood.
Rehan Ahmed comes in for his mentor Adil Rashid, Englands lead spinner who looks like he is being rested.
Rovman Powell shakes his head in disbelief. England win another toss and will chase, which is what they always like to do.
Play will begin in 10 minutes.
“,”elementId”:”4de2dd7c-f0a8-42a6-88a2-1cd47e4f9c28″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1731616366000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:15.32EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1731616577000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: ” 15.36EST”, “blockFirstPublished”:1731616577000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:15.36EST”, blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:15.36″,title”England win toss and elect to bowl”, “contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Thu Nov 14, 2024 3:44 PM EST”,”secondaryDateLine”: first published Thu Nov 14, 2024 2:15 PM EST”},{“id”:673655eb8f083841000a6dde”, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 series through injury, and is to fly home from St Lucia.
Topley sustained an injury during the first T20. Here are some details of how from Cameron Ponsonbys match report.
Topley, who has a long history of serious injuries, bowled one more ball, slipped and fell. As he lay on the ground in pain, the covers finally came on. After the restart, he bowled a single delivery that was struck for six and left the pitch immediately in clear discomfort. As he walked up the changing room stairs, he grabbed a nearby plastic chair and smashed it over the bannister in frustration.
“,”elementId”:”8930b14d-a653-4a1d-b143-589221f450ac”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1731614187000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:14.56EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1731614334000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: ” 14.58EST”, “blockFirstPublished”:1731614334000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:14.58EST”, blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:14.58″,title: “Topley flies home after injury”, contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Thu Nov 14, 2024 3:44 PM EST”,”secondaryDateLine”: first published Thu Nov 14, 2024 2:15 PM EST”},{“id”:6734bb5b8f08fc3bf2f7ec6c”, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Hello world! A rare over-by-over report for me tonight (be kind) as England look to win this five-match T20 series at the earliest available opportunity. That would be a welcome return to form for Jos Buttler and co after the ODI series defeat here in the West Indies.
Buttler spoke last week about the threat of losing the England captaincy after the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India and so a strong performance here is absolutely imperative. England will be going all out for a whitewash T20 series win, especially after the ODI failure.
After the feel-good match-winning performances in Barbados of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethall two England players that were raised on the island we turn now to St Lucia for the third T2o. Based upon the below video, it looks absolutely awful there right now. Both the fourth and fifth T20s of this series will also be played here.
"That doesn't count, the water came in!"
Take a look at the best of the action as Adil Rashid and Jafer Chohan took on some beach cricket
#WIvENG | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/WzuIPcidFC
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 14, 2024
Play starts at 8pm GMT, or 3pm if you are lucky enough to be in St Lucia.
