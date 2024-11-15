Sports
Rowan will play field hockey on Saturday during the NCAA Sectional Weekend
MEDFORD, MA (November 14, 2024) – One team will advance to the “Final Four” at the end of the weekend as Tufts University hosts Babson College, Bates College and Rowan University for the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Sweet 16 and 2024 .Elite 8 rounds at Ounjian Field.
In Saturday's Sweet 16 games, Tufts (16-2) will face Rowan (15-7) at 11 a.m., then Babson (19-3) against Bates (13-6) at 2 p.m. . The winners will meet in the Elite 8 on Sunday at 1 p.m., with a spot in the Final Four at stake.
2024 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Sweet 16 and Elite 8 at Tufts
Tournament website
Dates: Saturday-Sunday November 16-17, 2024
Location: Medford, MA Ounjian Field
Live reporting: LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO
These are the same four teams that met for the Sweet 16 at Babson College last year, with the host Beavers advancing to the Final Four. Tufts will host this year and receive a first-round bye after winning the NESCAC title over Bates in a 1-0 shootout (3-2 shootout). The Jumbos were given the number 1 spot in the NPI rankings prior to the NCAA selections.
Babson, Bates and Rowan advanced to this weekend by winning NCAA first-round games on Wednesday. Babson defeated Keene State College 5-0, Bates won 4-1 over Stevens and Rowan eliminated Ursinus College 2-1.
The Jumbos are making their 15th NCAA appearance in program history, while this marks Tufts' sixth straight season in the NCAA field. Tufts will host the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds for the fourth time, including 2008, 2009 and 2016. The Jumbos have a tournament record of 24-13, including winning the NCAA Championship in 2012. They have in played three other NCAA finals. (18-16-2008) and been to the Final Four five times.
Rowan, making their 24th year and sixth straight season at the NCAAs, improved to 24-22 in the tournament with their first-round win. The Professionals were national champions in 2002 and have played six Final Fours. The NJAC champion, Rowan placed 17th in the final NPI rankings.
Babson is on a run of five straight NCAA berths and making their 10th appearance overall. Now 10-8 in NCAA play after the first-round win, the Beavers are looking to make their second straight Final Four. The #8 NPI team, Babson, also earned an automatic NCAA berth by winning the NEWMAC title.
Bates is the least experienced NCAA team, now 2-1 in the tournament, their second appearance overall and in a row. Bates is a NESCAC finalist for the first time and is on the major NCAA list with a #10 NPI ranking.
Tufts has won its last four games via shootout, led by a goaltender Lydia Eastburn who is this week's NFHCA National Defensive Player of the Week. The Jumbos rank eighth in Division III with their 0.78 goals against average. Top scorer Andrea Del Giudice is 11th nationally with 0.79 goals per match (15 goals in 18 matches). The Jumbos average 2.64 goals per game, which is 45th in Division III.
Rowan was outshot 16-7 against Ursinus, but got eleven saves from goalkeeper Mariah Juiliano in the win. The Pros allow a total of 1.48 goals per game (51st). However, they are the 22nd scoring team in Division III with 3.28 goals per game, led by Allie Palumbo's 16 goals and 38 points.
Babson is the nation's No. 2 defensive team, with a 0.59 goals average. Bayla Furmanek plays goal for the Beavers and is the last line of defense for a team whose 13 shutouts tie for the most in the country. Babson also ranks sixth offensively with 4.08 goals per game and is led in scoring by Caroline DiGiovanni.
Like Tufts, Bates defeated six-time defending NCAA champion Middlebury College 2-1 in the NESCAC semifinals this year. The Bobcats have a 1.41 goals against average (45th) and score 2.17 goals per game (75th). They are led offensively by Anna Cote with 12 goals and five assists for 29 points, while Ava Donohue (.778 save percentage) starts in goal.
The winner of the weekend will advance to the Final Four, which will be played on November 22 at W&L Turf Field in Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
Ticket prices for this weekend's games are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Children under two years old are free. They are on sale from Saturday 10am and Sunday from 12pm.
