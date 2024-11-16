High School Football Playoffs, Round 1





FRENZY PLAYOFFS ARE HERE, SO IT'S WIN OR GO HOME NOW FOR SEVERAL TEAMS IN OUR AREA WHO HAVE COMPLETED THE FIRST ROUND OF ACTION TONIGHT… WE START IN CLASS 7-A… THE ROGERS MOUNTIES HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF THEIR to be the first to host ROUND MEETING WITH LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST. THE MOUNTAINS MAKE THE BEST OF THIS EARLY… FIRST RIDE… JEFF REGAN THE QUARTERBCK KEEPER… TAKES IT OUTSIDE… AND EASILY DOES IT HE'S IN FOR THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME HERE THEY COME AGAIN ….REGAN GOES THROUGH THE AIR OVER THE TOP THIS TIME TO A WIDE OPEN PARKER NIX FOR SIX… ROGERS LEADS 14-0 INTO THE SECOND QUARTER WHERE IT'S A LOT OF THE SAME…BERG BACK IN SCORE POSITION…AND EVERYONE IS INVOLVED THIS TIME IT'S JACK HARRELL WHO ENTERS IT WITH EASE. BERGEN FIND THE END ZONE A FEW MORE TIMES TO TAKE A COMFORTABLE 35-NONE LEAD DURING THE BREAK AND THIS IS HOW THIS ENDS… IT'S ON TO ROUND TWO FOR ROGERS. ANOTHER 7-A MATCHUP GOING OFF IN SPRINGDALE WITH THE BULLDOGS PLAYING HOST TO CABOT… THAT LED 23-21 AT THE BREAK… SECOND HALF TO A MUCH QUIET START THAN THE FIRST, BUT THE BULLDOGS STARTED TO MAKE SOME NOISE CREATING IN THE FINAL MOMENTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER AND IT'S OVER… TO THE FOURTH WHERE POUNDERS FINISH THE RISE WITH AN 8 YARD RUSH IN THE MIDDLE… THEY GO FOR TWO AND GET IT, MAKE IT 29-23 SPRINGDALE BUT THE PANTHERS ARE STILL ON THE PROW… THEY RESPOND WITH THE RUSHING TOUCHDOWN TO GO BACK ONE IN FRONT… OVER THE TWO DIVERSE FIELD GOALS THE STRETCH BUT THIS ONE ENDS IN HEARTBREAKING FOR THE BULLDOGS… CABOT TAKES IT 33-32. THE BENTONVILLE WEST WOLVERINES IN THE CAPITAL…THEY SET THE FIRST POINTS AGAINST LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN BEAUTIFUL THROW FROM TRE THOMPSON HERE 45 yards TO THE HIGHER RECEIVER…HARRIS VINSON… SECOND QUARTER NOW THE DEFENSE WILL Join the action…. QUENTIN LAVALAY WITH THE QUARTERBACK SACK AND JEFFERY COLLINS ARE THERE IN FRONT OF THE SPOON AND THE SCORE MAKES IT 14-NOTHING WOLVERINES A LITTLE BACK AND FORTH BATTLE THEN… BUT WEST WINS THE FINAL 38-22. IN THE CARDINALS NEST…. THE 5-A WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPS OF FARMINGTON TOOK A NINE GAME WIN STREAK TO THEIR FIRST ROUND MATCHUP WITH BEEBE. THE CARDINALS KNOWN FOR THEIR OFFENSE THIS SEASON… BUT TONIGHT – IT WAS A DEFENSIVE BATTLE THROUGH AND THROUGH. BRANDON CLARK COMES WITH A HUGE FOURTH STOP… TO KEEP IT SCORELESS EARLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER. THE OFFENSE IS NOW BUILT ON THE MOMENTUM… WHILE AYDEN LESTER SHOFFES NOT ONE – BUT TWO DEFENDERS – AND PICKS UP FARMINGTON'S FIRST – FIRST OF THE NIGHT. BUT THE BADGER QUICKLY hid THE FUN… AS LESTER'S PASS WAS PICKED UP JUST A FEW PLAYS LATER… AND THE DEFENSIVE DUEL WOULD CONTINUE FOR THE FIRST HALF. THE SCORES BEGIN IN THE SECOND THING… AND IT'S A FIGHT TO THE END… BUT FARMINGTON SURVIVES AND MOVES FORWARD… WITH ITS 10 STRAIGHT WINS 28-26. NOW TO SOME 4-A COMPETITION…. THE UNDEFEATED ELKINS ARE ABLE TO STAY ON THEIR HOME TERRITORY THROUGH ROUND ONE… LAST MINUTES OF THE FIRST QUARTER…. BEN NAPIER HANDS IT TO CONNOR HAMM. HE FIND THE GAP IN THE COUGARS DEFENSE AND HE'S GONE… 39 yards TO THE HOUSE… TO EXTEND THE ELKS LEAD 14 – NOTHING HELENA LOOKS TO GET ON THE BOARD HERE… QUARTERBACK GOES DEEP… BUT IT'S ELKINS JAMES TOWNSEND AT THE OTHER END… INTERCEPTED AND HE TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY… DOWN THE NINE LINE AND NO ONE TO STOP HIM… THAT'S GOOD FOR ANOTHER ELKINS TD… MAKE IT 21-0 OF NOTHING TO END THE FIRST QUARTER. AND WHAT WITH A 52-6 VICTORY TO KEEP THIS PERFECT SEASON ON.

Round 1 of the Arkansas high school playoffs is underway. Follow this link for braces. Live scores for all Arkansas teams can be found below. You can catch all of KHBS Friday Frenzy's football coverage, streaming for free only on Very Local.

