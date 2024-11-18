2024 ITTF My gender. My strength. Project – Promoting female coaches in table tennis

So far, the project has successfully completed two phases:

Phase 1: Coaches received essential training from top expert Eva Jeler, establishing a strong knowledge base through 10 hours of online coaching sessions, focusing on different topics such as the technical development of young players aged 10-15 years or table tennis exercises according to different objectives of practice .

Phase 2: Coaches have gained practical experience from attending 7 different development activities, including talent identification activities in the form of the ITTF Continental Hopes Week & Challenge for each continent, or ITTF High Performance Training Camps, fully funded by My Gender. My strength. Project. On site, they were able to improve their skills by actively participating in the training sessions, while assisting and learning from experienced head coaches during the on-site activity. The activities took place between July and November in Botswana, the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Australia, France, Thailand and Portugal.

Hyojoo Lee (NZL) who participated in the ITTF Oceania Hopes Week & Challenge in Australia:

Participating in Hopes' training camp was an incredible opportunity. It was inspiring to see so many young, gifted athletes showing exceptional promise, with an impressive number of girls in attendance. I had the privilege of learning from a highly respected coach and other seasoned professionals, which significantly contributed to refining my coaching skills. The “My gender. My Power” project has been crucial in my development as a female coach. It has boosted my confidence, especially working in a male-dominated coaching environment. The coaches have different skills and coaching styles, which has also broadened my experience. This project has broken down personal barriers, allowing me to progress as a coach with greater confidence and the ability to thrive in diverse coaching teams.

Xiao Jun (MAS) who attended the Sports Development Super Camp in Thailand:

It has been a truly magical and enriching journey to participate in My Gender. My power project. By learning from a highly experienced ITTF expert like Eva Jeler and listening to her insights and experiences, my coaching skills have been sharpened and my theoretical knowledge from different angles in the field of table tennis has been broadened. Participating in discussions and meeting coaches from different countries, sharing coaching methods and insights on how to handle different situations in competitions, both online and in person, was truly mind-boggling, fun and stimulating as great ideas ignite when minds come together. I also had the opportunity to physically work with great coaches like Joo Se Hyuk and Mamata Prabhu at the Sports Development Super Camp in Thailand, which allowed me to refine and hone my technical skills in terms of how the greats stack up compared to the average trainer. The practical experience of applying what I have learned has been truly transformative and immensely enriching to my growth as a coach and leader in this sport. I would like to thank everyone who made this valuable experience possible from the bottom of my heart.

Fatima Ezzahra Mazir (MAR) who attended the WYC Preparation Camp in Portugal:

Participation in the 'My Gender. The My Strength project has been inspiring and empowering. The online sessions provided a great basis to explore gender dynamics within table tennis. During this phase, I learned from a highly experienced coaching expert, who shared her valuable insights and high-level strategies. This allowed me to deepen my knowledge of coaching techniques and gain new perspectives on best practices in table tennis. On the other hand, the personal camp experience took it to another level. The practical phase gave me the opportunity to further develop my skills by participating in specific activities for both athletes and coaches, such as the Youth Training Camp. Under the guidance of head coach Magnus Mallander, I was able to put my theoretical knowledge into practice, refine my techniques and gain practical experience that will have a significant impact on my growth as a coach.

Danisha Patel (RSA) who attended the ITTF Africa Hopes Week & Challenge in Botswana:

The MGMS program started with some very interesting online topics, listening to the great Eva JeleR. Things got even better with the practical aspect, where I got to work hand in hand with Eva at the ITTF Africa Hwealth Week & Clength of the hall. I've picked up a few observations when it comes to player analysis, both on and off the table. Small, little things that matter and make a big difference.

It was an invaluable experience that I will use on my path as a development coach. ItThat's the nicest thing to see when the children have fun while training. And that no matter how hard they tried, they put a smile on their faces Are work.

Ada Somarriba (NCA) who participated in the ITTF Americas Hopes Week & Challenge in the Dominican Republic:

Thanks to ITTF's My Gender, My Strength project, I had the opportunity to attend online mentoring sessions as well as the ITTF Americas Hopes Week & Challenge in the Dominican Republic, which transformed my approach to training. This experience enriched my tactics, which led to positive results at the Central American event and helped our Nicaraguan team win bronze at the CODICADER Games, where I played the role of coach. I am grateful to ITTF for empowering female coaches and running projects like My Gender. My strength, and I encourage more women to get involved in table tennis in their community.

Ida Schosler (DEN) who participated in the ETTU Hopes Selection Camp in Strasbourg:

Be part of My Gender. My Strength project was an incredibly inspiring experience. The theoretical sessions gave me a wealth of knowledge and a unique opportunity to learn from someone like Eva Jeler, while exchanging ideas with other female coaches around the world. Working with experienced coaches at the ETTU camp in Strasbourg allowed me to put what I had learned into practice and gain insight into the work of top-level coaches. The program not only strengthened my coaching skills, but also expanded my network of talented coaches. Initiatives like these are important for the empowerment of women in table tennis, and I am very grateful to have been part of the project.

Nabita Shreshta (NEP) who participated in the ITTF Asia Hopes Week & Challenge in Jordan:

I am extremely grateful to the International Table Tennis Federation and the All Nepal Table Tennis Association for the opportunity to benefit from the Mj Gender. My strength Pproject. I was so honored to meet the other competent women, virtually from all over the world, who are deeply passionate enough to learn, grow and develop table tennis. The virtual sessions of the experienced ITTF Expert, Ms. Eva Jeler from Germany were so effective that it gave a clear picture of who I am, what I believe and where I can go. It was like the icing on the cake. Words are not enough to express my gratitude to ITTF for qualifying me as a coach and as one of the beneficiaries of the MGMS project to have a real on-site practical experience with the well-known coach ITTF expert, the lord Hisham Ismail op the Asian Hopes I found myself lucky to work under him. It was the biggest platform I have ever been given in my coaching career the golden opportunity to expose and hone my coaching, leadership and management skills among the elite hoop players the other partS by Asia.

The third phase of the project focuses on developing the leadership and management skills of the candidate, who, under the umbrella and with the full support of the affiliated association, will be responsible for implementing a National Coaching Seminar for at least two days for other female coaches. within their member association. An additional aim of this is to create a network among local female coaches and leave a legacy and make a positive impact on women in table tennis in their affiliated associations and beyond. Twenty National Coaching Seminars are expected to be held by the end of this year.