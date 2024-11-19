CCIW announces football teams for all conferences





NAPERVILLE The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced the 2024 version of the Football All-Conference Teams on Tuesday morning. North Central's fifth-year quarterback Luke Lehnen was named the CCIW Art Keller Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year, becoming the sixth player to receive the award repeatedly and the third North Central quarterback to do so since 2008. NCC's John Sullivan and Wheaton's Peter Johanik, both junior defensive linemen, were the co-recipients of the CCIW Don Larson Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year award. Sam Pryor, North Centrals senior guard and a 2023 D3football.com All-American, was named CCIW Offensive Line Student-Athlete of the Year. NCC freshman running back Donovan McNeal won Freshman Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year, while WashU defensive lineman Jack Middleton earned Freshman Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year. Third-year North Central head coach Brad Spencer was named CCIW Bob Reade Coach of the Year, his third consecutive selection. Lehnen joins Aaron Fanthorpe (2007-09) and Broc Rutter (2018-19) as NCC signal callers to receive the Art Keller Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year award in consecutive seasons, having also held the honor last season earned. The graduate student from Chatham, Illinois set a new Division III all-time record for total offense with 14,686 yards, as well as the CCIW all-time record with 10,160 yards of total offense. Lehnen also owns NCAA records across all divisions, having led 54 consecutive games with a touchdown pass and accounted for 196 touchdowns. This season, Lehnen led the CCIW in conference play with 297.1 yards of total offense per game, a passing efficiency of 222.70, 26 passing touchdowns and 38 total offense touchdowns. Sullivan, a junior from Lake Villa, Ill., anchored a North Central defense that allowed a league-low 10.0 points and 235.4 yards per game. He finished fourth among league players with 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Johanik was also a strong presence on the defensive front, allowing Wheaton to allow just 18.1 points per game and boasting the second-best rushing defense of 290.6 yards per game allowed among the CCIW defense. The West Chicago, Illinois native led the league with 17.5 tackles for loss and ranked second with 7.0 sacks. Johanik's 19.5 tackles for loss on the full season ranked tied for sixth in Division III. Tuesday's announcement marked the second time in the past three seasons that there have been co-winners of the Don Larson Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year award. Pryor joined teammate Jeske Maples (2022-2023) as the lone CCIW Offensive Line Student-Athlete of the Year winner. The senior from Sugar Grove, Illinois helped create NCC's dominant offensive attack as the CCIW leader with 58.1 points, 572.3 total yards and 318.1 rushing yards per game. Through the entire 10-game season, NCC ranked first nationally in scoring offense (57.1), third in rushing fouls (308.5) and allowed just three quarterback sacks, second in Division III . McNeal, a freshman from Waukegan, Illinois, finished as the league's leading rusher among the newcomers with 422 rushing yards in seven league games. He averaged 11.4 yards per carry, finished 11th in the league with 60.3 yards per game and scored two touchdowns. His 90 rushing yards in a win over Carroll on November 2 were the best of his career. Middleton was the only freshman to earn a spot on the All-CCIW First Team after finishing second in the CCIW with 13.0 tackles for loss and third with 6.5 sacks. He had 25 tackles during the nine-game league schedule, four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, a pair of blocked kicks and a forced fumble against Illinois Wesleyan on October 5. He is the first WashU student-athlete to earn postseason football. specialty prize from the CCIW. Now in his third season, Spencer took his CCIW record to 27-0 and guided NCC to its fourth consecutive undefeated regular-season conference title. NCC was ranked No. 1 during the campaign by both D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and will host a second-round play-off match on November 30. Spencer, a 2004 NCC graduate, joins Lloyd Kramlauf (1982), John Thorne (2008, 2010-11) and Jeff Thorne (2016, 2021) as North Central head coaches selected for CCIW Bob Reade Coach of the Year . Tuesday's announcement marked the fourth All-CCIW selections for Lehnen, Maples, Pryor, North Park's Juan Nieves and Wheaton's Giovanni Weeks. Maples and Weeks were on the First Team all four times. CCIW Art Keller Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year Luke Lehnen, North Central CCIW Don Larson Co-Defensive Student-Athletes of the Year John Sullivan, North Central

Peter Johanik, Wheaton CCIW Offensive Line Student-Athlete of the Year Sam Pryor, North Central CCIW Freshman Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year Donovan McNeal, North Central CCIW Freshman Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year Jack Middleton, WashU CCIW Elite 26 Award Winner Bobby Behmer, North Central CCIW Bob Reade Coach of the Year Brad Spencer, North Central First-team All-CCIW offense QB, Luke Lehnen, North Central, Gr., Chatham, Ill., Glenwood

RB, Mike DiGioia, Augustana, Sr., Schaumburg, Ill., Schaumburg

R.B., Giovanni Weeks, Wheaton, Gr., Kent City, Mich., Kent City

W.R., Jacob Cockrell, Elmhurst, Jr., Stockbridge, Ga., Dutchtown

WR, Myles Kee, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., St. Louis, Mo., St. Louis Priory

WR, Thomas Skokna, North Central, Jr., Hinsdale, Ill., Hinsdale Central

WR, Jereme Ombogo, North Park, Jr., Houston, Texas, Klein Forest

WR, Collin Goldberg, WashU, Sr., Atlanta, Georgia, The Lovett School

W.R., Ben Bonga, Wheaton, Sr., Brentwood, Tenn., Ravenwood

T.E., Reed Breckheimer, Carroll, Jr., Hilbert, Wis., Hilbert

OL, Cain Johnson, Augustana, 5th, Galesburg, Ill., Galesburg

OL, Kevin Whittmon, Carroll, Sr., Chicago, Ill., South Shore

OL, Ryan Kennelly, North Central, Sr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Oak Lawn

OL, Jeske Maples, North Central, Sr., Moweaqua, Ill., Central A&M

OL, Sam Pryor, North Central, Sr., Sugar Grove, Ill., Kaneland

OL, Brendan Mayo, WashU, Sr., Merritt Island, Florida, Merritt Island

O.L., Aidan Kingsbury, Wheaton, Sr., Roseville, Minn., Concordia Academy All-CCIW first team defense DL, Josh Hlavacek, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Plainfield, Illinois, Plainfield North

D.L., Zach McNees, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Hillsboro, Mo., Hillsboro

D.L., Cortez Jones, North Central, So., Lansing, Ill., Thornton Fractional South

D.L., John Sullivan, North Central, Jr., Lake Villa, Illinois, Lakes

D.L., Jack Middleton, WashU, Fr., Austin, TX, Anderson

D.L., Peter Johanik, Wheaton, Jr., West Chicago, Illinois, Wheaton Academy

LB, BJ Adamchik, North Central, Gr., Raleigh, NC, Leesville Road

LB, Egan Bender, North Park, Sr., Mount Zion, Ill., Mount Zion

LB, Jaydin Miller, North Park, Gr., South Bend, Ind., South Bend Adams

LB, Caleb McClung, Wheaton, Sr., Roswell, Georgia, Fellowship Christian School

LB, Luca Torti, Wheaton, Jr., Carlsbad, California, Santa Fe Christian

D.B., Brayden Garrigan, North Central, So., Lemont, Ill., Providence Catholic

D.B., Zack Orr, North Central, Gr., Mokena, Ill., Lincoln-Way Central

D.B., Rahareon Roby, North Central, Jr., Lena, Ill., Lena-Winslow

D.B., Ben Butler, North Park, Jr., Kenosha, Wis., St. Joseph

D.B., Max Wilson, Wheaton, Sr., Wheaton, Illinois, Wheaton-Warrenville South All-CCIW first team specialists RET, Breyden Smith, Augustana, Jr., Arlington Heights, Ill., Hersey

K, Joren Clem, Augustana, Sr., Columbus, Ohio, Whetstone

P, Noah Streveler, Carroll, Sr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Stevens Point Area All-CCIW second team offense QB, Matt Eck, North Park, Sr., South Bend, Ind., Saint Joseph

QB, Mark Forcucci, Wheaton, Jr., Winfield, Ill., Wheaton North

RB, Taveon Porter, Elmhurst, Jr., Chicago Heights, Ill., Bremen

R.B., Joe Sacco, North Central, Sr., Barlett, Ill., St. Edward

R.B., Kenneth Hamilton, WashU, Sr., High Ridge, Mo., Christian Brothers

WR, Breyden Smith, Augustana, Jr., Arlington Heights, Ill. Hersey

W.R., Jack Rummell, North Central, So., Gilberts, Ill., Independence

WR, Wesley McCloud, North Park, Jr., Peoria, Illinois, Normal West

TE, Bobby Behmer, North Central, Sr., Rockford, Ill., Rockford Lutheran

OL, Dylan Meyer, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Minooka, Illinois, Minooka

OL, Nick Fehrle, North Central, Sr., Rockford, Ill., Boylan Catholic

OL, Joshua De Luca, North Park, Sr., Arlington Heights, Ill., Rollings Meadows

OL, Tyler Brooks, WashU, Sr., Frisco, TX, Wakeland

OL, Peter Lynch, WashU, Sr., Rochester, Minnesota, Century

OL, David Nussbuam, Wheaton, Jr., Bloomington, Ind., Bloomington South All-CCIW second team defense D.L., Riley Stobb, Carroll, Sr., Oshkosh, Wis., Oshkosh West

D.L., Michael Sneed, Carthage, Jr., New Lenox, Ill., Lincoln-Way West

D.L., Matt Hansen, Illinois Wesleyan, So., Chicago, Ill., Marist

D.L., Jacob Vincent, North Central, So., Celina, Texas, Celina

D.L., Nate Light, WashU, Sr., Jonesboro, Ark., Jonesboro

D.L., Isaac Parrish, Wheaton, Sr., Fort Wayne, Ind., Homestead

LB, Will Campbell, Carroll, Jr., Kakauna, Wis., Kakauna

LB, Alex Araiza, Millikin, Jr., San Antonio, TX, Burbank

LB, Angelo Cusumano, North Central, Gr., Carol Stream, Illinois, Glenbard North

LB, Juan Nieves, North Park, Sr., Carrollton, Ga., Carrollton

LB, Joy Chane, WashU, So., Johns Creek, Ga., Mount Pisgah Christian

LB, Johnny Eller, Wheaton, So., Knoxville, Tenn., Grace Christian

D.B., Johnny Breeden, Augustana, Sr., Frisco, Texas, Memorial

D.B., Chris Reaves, Elmhurst, Sr., Brighton, Mich., Brighton

DB, Artist Benjamin, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Wilmette, Illinois, Loyola Academy

D.B., Jahmar Daniel, North Central, Jr., Chicago Heights, Illinois, Marian Catholic

D.B., Colin Moore, Wheaton, So., Wheaton, Ill., Warrenville South

All-CCIW Second Team Specialists RET, Jahari Scott, Illinois Wesleyan, Jr., Lake Bluff, Illinois, Lake Forest

RET, Jacob Paradee, North Central, Gr., Moweaqua, Ill., Central A&M CCIW RESPECT Award Recipients Danny Witkowski, Augustana, Sr., Monee, Ill., Carl Sandburg

Tim Nelson, Carroll, Sr., Racine, Wis., Racine Lutheran

Bryce Frank, Carthage, Jr., Marshall, Wis., Marshall

Mayon Lowery, Elmhurst, Sr., Chicago, Ill., Brooks College Prep

Sam Schott, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., West Lafayette, Ind., West Lafayette

Chris Hill, Millikin, Jr., Braidwood, Ill., Reed Custer

Will Vernon, North Central, Sr., Lexington, Ky., Lexington Christian

Carson Blatchford, North Park, Gr., Belvidere, Ill., Belvidere North

Kenvorris Campbell, WashU, Sr., Eudora, Ark., Lakeside

Riley Schwartz, Wheaton, Gr., Las Vegas, Nev., Faith Lutheran

