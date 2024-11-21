Sports
Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1: Vanquished by the storm surge
On a Wednesday night in Philadelphia, the Flyers followed up a close loss to an Avalanche with a blowout loss to the Hurricanes. If Monday night's game against the Avalanche was a well-played loss where the Flyers' lack of high-end talent reared its ugly head, the loss to the Hurricanes saw the Flyers significantly outplayed in every facet. Ultimately, the loss is now the Flyers' ninth loss in their last ten games against the Canes, while Carolina remains the Flyers' toughest matchup.
The basics
First period: 0:30 Jalen Chatfield (Martinook, carry)
Second period: 2:13 Ryan Poehling (Seeler, Cates)
Third period: 1:03 Sebastian Aho (unassisted), 6:02 Jordan Staal (Orlov, Chatfield), 6:57 Jack Roslovic (Aho)
SOG: 37 (AUTO) 19 (PHI)
Some takeaways
Fedotov struggles, remains chaotic in the net
After a Jalen Chatfield blindsided man found its way into the back of the net in the opening minute of the match, Fedotov was everywhere. He kept the Hurricanes off the scoresheet until Aho's goal in the third, but his play certainly didn't inspire confidence. His rebound control remains questionable, his play was adventurous behind the net, and he even pulled out the patented two-pad stack late in the second period (this was fun!).
Despite all that, effective chaos may well be the name of Fedotov's game. However, effective is the key word. The Flyers will take the chaos if it means Fedotov keeps the puck out of the net, but on attempts like tonight, Fedotov's chaotic style leads to a mess on the ice and plenty of goals in the back of the net. Canes' go-ahead goal was one Fedotov would certainly want back, and Staal's deflection went through Fedotov's five-hole, a worrying pattern for the lanky goaltender.
A story of two halves
Despite the score, the Flyers stayed legit with the Hurricanes for about the first period and a half. In the first, the Flyers outscored the Canes 11-10 and looked dangerous with Ryan Poehling's goal in the second period. But then the Flyers' strong play went by the wayside and the Hurricanes outscored the Flyers 27-8 the rest of the game. They escaped the second unscathed, but three quick goals to open the third quickly doomed the Flyers. You simply can't expect to consistently win games against top opponents if the offense can't muster periods of sustained pressure.
Back to the collapse
The underlying numbers have certainly looked better over the recent run of games, barring the extremely lucky win in Ottawa last week. But tonight's game was a return to the (poor) form from earlier in the season, as the Flyers scored just 23.31 percent of expected goals at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. Now, the Hurricanes have been one of the best rosters and shot suppression teams in the league for years in a row, but that's a figure that's unacceptable even against the league's best. It looked like the Flyers were clawing themselves out of the advanced stats hole they dug themselves in the recent points streak, but the Flyers could be back to their awful ways after tonight's effort.
Early power play opportunities are lost
The Flyers' power play continues to regress from its early season strengths, falling into the bottom third of the league in terms of efficiency after tonight's 0-for-3 performance. In a game where the Flyers earned three straight power plays in the first period after Jalen Chatfield's opening goal, the Flyers really could have used some special teams magic to regain momentum. Instead, the Flyers generated little momentum and offensive pressure on the man advantages as the absence of both Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae continues to leave the Flyers in point position. Sanheims was great all around, but the power play just isn't the best fit for him. The team desperately needs one of its offensive defensemen to man the power play.
Poehling comes first of the season
I can't go by without mentioning the only goal of the night for the Flyers! One of the coach's favorites finally got on the board tonight and it immediately tied the game in the second period. Poehling, who skated into the Carolina zone at speed, beat Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrister that the goalie would definitely want back. It must have felt good for Poehling to get his first as he tries to build on last season's breakout performance.
