Sports
Cleveland.com Field Hockey All-Stars 2024: Meet the best of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio Hudson has been part of a field hockey logjam in Northeast Ohio, regularly pitting some of the region's top teams in tight spots for the regional finals.
For Hudson, that meant three losses to Shaker Heights in the regional finals and another to Magnificat in the regional semifinals in the last four seasons.
But that didn't stop there Lexie St Pierre of rising to the top.
The Explorers senior capped her high school career with a second consecutive first-team All-Ohio selection this season and was named the Northeast Ohio Field Hockey League Player of the Year.
She is also this season's hockey player of the year on cleveland.com.
St. Pierre finished this season with seven goals and six assists for the Explorers, who finished 11-1 in the league and 14-7 overall to earn second place in the Northeast Region behind Shaker Heights, the eventual state runner-up. .
While her favorite moment of her high school career was this year's 2-0 win over Thomas Worthington, which won its third straight state title earlier this month, St. Pierre said her fondest memory is much different this season.
“I'll definitely end the year with all my friends for my senior year,” she said. We've all been playing together since high school, and it was a lot of fun just having the freedom to play together one last time.
The Explorers' only league loss was 3-1 to Shaker Heights. They defeated Magnificat 1-0 and Hawken 2-0.
“We knew that to get to the United States, we had to get through those other teams first,” St. Pierre said. Mags, Hawken, Shaker. Especially Shaker. It seems like we always see them in the regional finals.
St. Pierre at one point wanted to play lacrosse at Louisville, but has decided to attend college elsewhere without participating in any sports. She leaves Hudson as part of a senior class that also includes Mackie Stickler, Olivia Ott, Gabi Censoprano and Sara Killeen, who each earned all-state or all-league honors this season.
I think we (the program) left at a good point, St. Pierre said. I think there was a lot of leadership really represented this year among our captains, especially Gabi and Sara, and there is a lot for the incoming seniors to live up to. So I'm excited for the next season for everyone else. They are set up to succeed.
Here are the rest of the cleveland.com All-Stars for the 2024 season:
First team
Sloan Fenton, Shaker Heights, sophomore
Fenton earned first-team all-league honors after one season with four goals and 20 assists.
Charlotte Juann, Shaker Heights, senior
Juann, who was first-team all-league and second-team All-Ohio, led the Raiders in total points this season, finishing with 62 on 27 goals and eight assists. That includes eight game-winning goals.
Eleanor Miller, Shaker Heights, junior
Miller, who made first-team appearances throughout the competition, scored 17 goals and six assists for the Raiders.
Anna Morgan, Hathaway Brown, senior
Morgan was first-team all-league after one season with 17 goals for the Blazers.
Olivia Ott, Hudson, senior
Ott earned first-team all-league after holding down the defensive midfield position for the Explorers this season.
Veronica Santelli, Hathaway Brown, senior
Santelli scored 15 goals this season, earning all-league first-team honors for the Blazers.
Alice Stein, Magnificat, junior
Stein, an all-league and first-team All-Ohio selection, was Magnificat's Offensive Player of the Year with six goals and 11 assists.
Mackie Stickler, Hudson, senior
Stickler has five goals and 11 assists for the Explorers this season. She alerted the All-Ohio first team and the entire league.
Nina Yacovone, Shaker Heights, sophomore
Yacovone continued her path to becoming a four-time All-Ohio player by earning her second straight selection, along with first-team all-league. She had 12 goals and 17 assists for the Raiders.
River Zashin, Hawken, senior
Zashin was a first-team All-State and all-league selection for the Hawks this season.
Honorable mention
Katherine Adams, Shaker Heights, junior
Gabi Censoprano, Hudson, senior
Zoie Garnett, Shaker Heights, sophomore
Elena Girault, Shaker Heights, senior
Tea Jerro, Magnificat, senior
Sophia Khoury, Magnificat, senior
Sara Killeen, Hudson, senior
Brooke Perry, Hathaway Brown, senior
Olivia Thompson, Magnificat, junior
Charlie Solganik, Hawken, junior
