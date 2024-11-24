NEW YORK For the first time in 63 years, The Columbia Lions are Ivy League football champions. The Lions used an all-around effort to earn a 17-9 victory over Cornell. The victory, coupled with Yale's victory over Harvard on Saturday, gave Columbia a share of its first conference crown since 1961.

Columbia (7-3, 5-2) shares the title with the Crimson and Dartmouth after the Big Green defeated Brown in the season finale to force a three-way tie at the top of the Ancient Eight.

“Just a fantastic job by all the seniors, coaches and staff,” John Poppe head football coach Patricia & Shepard Alexander said after the huge win. “What an amazing feeling. Sixty-three years (since the last Ivy League championship) now, and seeing a lot of that history myself, it just gives me a sense of elation.”

The wind, gusting up to 30 miles per hour, dictated much of the script for both teams and hampered their passing attacks in the early part of the match. Instead, both offenses leaned heavily on their rushing attacks, with Columbia racking up 184 rushing yards and Cornell matching that total on the ground. Senior walks back Joey Giorgi led their efforts with career-highs of 165 yards and 29 carries.

Columbia's passing game, led by Caleb Sanchez came through in the second half, finishing with 221 yards on 11-of-19 passing, with critical completions on third downs supporting key drives.

As has been the calling card all season, Columbia's defense rose to the occasion and held the Big Red to a season-high in points. CJ Brown And Hayden McDonald came up with crucial interceptions, both in plus territory. McDonald's fourth-quarter interception came with the Big Red at the Lions' 15, preserving Columbia's lead and effectively ending the Big Red's hopes of a comeback.

Sanchez opened the scoring in the second quarter with a one-yard quarterback keeper to give Columbia the lead with 6:27 left in the first half.

Cornell answered with a 34-yard field goal, giving the Lions a 7-3 cushion at halftime.

As time began to run out in the third quarter, Sánchez connected Ethan Hebb for a 73-yard strike to put the Lions in scoring position. Two plays later, Giorgi capped the drive from one yard out to give the Lions a 14-3 lead heading into the final frame.

Hugo Merijn made a crucial 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, extending Columbia's lead to 17-6 with 1:54 on the clock.

Cornell drove 65 yards, but had to settle for a field goal with 10 seconds left. The Big Red's onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and the Lions were in victory formation.

The Lions waited for the result of the Yale game in the locker room and ran to the field to celebrate the Bulldogs' victory with fans and alumni.

“I'm speechless,” Poppe said. “To know that after 63 years this has actually happened. I keep saying that because that's the one thing that kept getting thrown at me. And now we go. Starting Monday we have a team meeting to wrap up this season and start building for the next.”

With the win, Columbia also retained the Empire State Bowl Trophy for the fourth year in a row.

