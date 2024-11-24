Sports
CHAMPIONS FINALLY! FOOTBALL CLAIMS IVY LEAGUE TITLE
9
4-6, 3-4
17
Winner
7-3, 5-2
9
17
Winner
|Team
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|F
|
|0
|3
|0
|6
|9
|
|0
|7
|7
|3
|17
Game overview: Football |
The Lions defeated Cornell 17-9 to earn a share of their first Ivy League championship since 1961
NEW YORK For the first time in 63 years, The Columbia Lions are Ivy League football champions. The Lions used an all-around effort to earn a 17-9 victory over Cornell. The victory, coupled with Yale's victory over Harvard on Saturday, gave Columbia a share of its first conference crown since 1961.
Columbia (7-3, 5-2) shares the title with the Crimson and Dartmouth after the Big Green defeated Brown in the season finale to force a three-way tie at the top of the Ancient Eight.
“Just a fantastic job by all the seniors, coaches and staff,” John Poppe head football coach Patricia & Shepard Alexander said after the huge win. “What an amazing feeling. Sixty-three years (since the last Ivy League championship) now, and seeing a lot of that history myself, it just gives me a sense of elation.”
The wind, gusting up to 30 miles per hour, dictated much of the script for both teams and hampered their passing attacks in the early part of the match. Instead, both offenses leaned heavily on their rushing attacks, with Columbia racking up 184 rushing yards and Cornell matching that total on the ground. Senior walks back Joey Giorgi led their efforts with career-highs of 165 yards and 29 carries.
Columbia's passing game, led by Caleb Sanchezcame through in the second half, finishing with 221 yards on 11-of-19 passing, with critical completions on third downs supporting key drives.
As has been the calling card all season, Columbia's defense rose to the occasion and held the Big Red to a season-high in points. CJ Brown And Hayden McDonald came up with crucial interceptions, both in plus territory. McDonald's fourth-quarter interception came with the Big Red at the Lions' 15, preserving Columbia's lead and effectively ending the Big Red's hopes of a comeback.
Sanchez opened the scoring in the second quarter with a one-yard quarterback keeper to give Columbia the lead with 6:27 left in the first half.
Cornell answered with a 34-yard field goal, giving the Lions a 7-3 cushion at halftime.
As time began to run out in the third quarter, Sánchez connected Ethan Hebb for a 73-yard strike to put the Lions in scoring position. Two plays later, Giorgi capped the drive from one yard out to give the Lions a 14-3 lead heading into the final frame.
Hugo Merijn made a crucial 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, extending Columbia's lead to 17-6 with 1:54 on the clock.
Cornell drove 65 yards, but had to settle for a field goal with 10 seconds left. The Big Red's onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and the Lions were in victory formation.
ROLL THAT TAPE
Check out all the big plays from today's monumental win over Cornell!
FIGHT#RoarLionRoar // #Onlyhere pic.twitter.com/N3EaFNzNLB
Columbia Football (@CULionsFB) November 23, 2024
The Lions waited for the result of the Yale game in the locker room and ran to the field to celebrate the Bulldogs' victory with fans and alumni.
“I'm speechless,” Poppe said. “To know that after 63 years this has actually happened. I keep saying that because that's the one thing that kept getting thrown at me. And now we go. Starting Monday we have a team meeting to wrap up this season and start building for the next.”
With the win, Columbia also retained the Empire State Bowl Trophy for the fourth year in a row.
The trophy stays at home #RoarLionRoar // #Onlyhere pic.twitter.com/fzJLD5evH5
Columbia Football (@CULionsFB) November 23, 2024
FOLLOW THE LIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow @CULionsFB for the latest news about the Columbia football team Tweet And Instagramon Facebook and the Internet at GoColumbiaLions.com.
POSTGAME NOTES
– Giorgi reached 2,000 career rushing yards, becoming the third player in Columbia history to accomplish the feat. He finished his career with 2,112 yards, second on Columbia's all-time list.
– Giorgi's 860 yards on the season rank sixth on the Lions' single-season list.
– John Martins The crucial sack in the first quarter was the first of his career.
Brown's interception was the second of his career and first since the season opener against Marist in 2022.
– Hebb's catch of 73 yards was the longest by a Columbia player all season.
-The Lions recorded a season-high three sacks on the day.
Poppe's seven wins were the most for a first-year Lions head coach since 1899. They are the most for a rookie Ivy League head coach since Ray Priore won seven games at Penn in 2015.
-Columbia is now 8-6 since the Empire State Trophy started in 2010.
-Columbia improved to 5-0 with at least one turnover.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2024/11/23/football-champions-at-last-football-claims-ivy-league-title.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
