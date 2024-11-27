Sports
Juan Martin del Potro plays Novak Djokovic in 'bye' match as he reveals 'endless injury nightmare' after surgery
Juan Martin del Potro has revealed he is set to play Novak Djokovic in a 'bye' friendly match as he opened up about the extent of his 'endless injury nightmare'.
He reached No. 3 in the world in 2018, but his time at the top was short-lived as knee problems ended his season prematurely and ultimately led to his early retirement.
Del Potro will face Djokovic in a farewell match in Buenos Aires on December 1.
Before the match, he spoke about the struggles he continues to face despite having retired.
“When I played against in the last game [Federico] Delbonis, the next day I flew to Switzerland and had another knee operation. That was my fifth surgery,” he said in an Instagram video.
“From that moment on, I never made my operations public again, because at the press conference before my match with Federico I said that it was possibly my last match.
“There I found a little peace and put an end to something that kept happening to me, namely: Delpo, when are you playing again? When will I see you again at a tournament? I couldn't stand it anymore because of the pain in my neck. ” my legs.
“I thought I should do this inconspicuously, secretly and if it works, I'll make an announcement that I'm really coming back.
“I was there for about two months in a town near Basel. They operated on me, there were rehabilitations, but it didn't work. After two and a half months they told me that there was still a little something left, that we had to operate again.
“Then I left for the United States and continued with my rehabilitation. In between the operations I tried treatments, I must have had more than 100 injections in my leg, hip and back. Since that day I have been with Federico until the day today.
“I actually have no hope of playing again because my body won't allow it.”
Del Potro said it has been an “endless nightmare” since he underwent surgery on his knee after a fall at Queens in 2019.
“When I had my first operation, the doctor told me that I would be playing again in three months. I was on my way back to Stockholm, Basel and Paris because the doctor said I would be in time to play.
“After that first surgery to this day I have never been able to go up a flight of stairs without pain. It often hurts when I try to sleep, when I turn on my side or when I wake up because I get these. sharp pains It's like an endless nightmare that I try to find solutions and alternatives for every day, but I can't find them.
“It all started with that first operation… every time I think about it, it brings up so many bad emotions; it makes me very angry, very frustrated, but I can't change anything.”
Del Potro won 22 singles titles in his career, including the 2009 US Open and also the Davis Cup with Argentina in 2016.
But his career is one of tennis's great “what ifs.”
Had he stayed healthier, he might have challenged Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal for more Grand Slam titles.
“It's very difficult to put on a facade 24 hours a day; it is very complicated,” he added.
“There are times when I have no desire anymore, I am not indestructible, I am just like anyone else who has good and bad things, but I have that extra pressure to put on a good face in certain situations.
“Sometimes I run out of energy; the leg consumes me, it consumes me emotionally because I am not only looking for improvement, but also living the daily struggle.”
Del Potro's farewell match against Djokovic is called The Last Challenge.
“I want to arrive at that match in the best possible shape,” Del Potro said.
“It's a farewell match. Djokovic was very generous in accepting my invitation. I want to give him all the love I can. If I can be at least one, two or three hours in peace and happiness on a tennis court, then It will be beautiful.”
|
