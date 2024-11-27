Sports
China is donating 200 table tennis tables to boost South Africa's Olympic dream
Sports Minister McKenzie triumphed in table tennis over Chinese Ambassador Wu after receiving a donation of 200 tables to expand the sport's reach in South Africa.
It was time to battle it out on the table tennis court and talk less in front of Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng.
Monday's closely contested match at the Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria started shortly after McKenzie received a donation of table tennis equipment from the Chinese embassy on behalf of the local sports club, with Wu challenging McKenzie in court.
With both men dressed in dark suits after addressing a ceremony to officially hand over and receive the shipment, it was time for the burly McKenzie to prove he was better than Wu. Ironically, the Chinese are world-famous table tennis gurus.
World famous table tennis gurus
Good game, said a smiling but relieved McKenzie, who showed Wu that his grip and deflection of the bat were still strong as he won the match 5-4.
The equipment was donated by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Table Tennis Association.
Wu said that table tennis in China was our national sport not only because of the country's performance in the competition, but also because it was very popular in cities, towns, communities and schools, making it accessible.
With South Africa hosting a successful table tennis championship in Durban in May 2023 after 84 years, this marked a milestone for the return of table tennis in South Africa and on the African continent.
This has encouraged your people to take up table tennis, making it popular.
To popularize table tennis
China and South Africa have unique strengths in sports. Table tennis and kung fu are iconic representations of Chinese culture.
South Africa excels in rugby and football, Wu said. He begged McKenzie to help us train our rugby teams, men and women.
Only through cultural exchange in sport can young people experience each other's cultures. These exchanges deepen the friendship between China and South Africa, allowing it to flourish.
McKenzie praised SA Table Tennis Board chairman Joe Carrim, saying table tennis is kept alive by your spirit.
Keeping spirit alive
“I want to thank you for dedicating your life to the sport of table tennis,” he said.
You've given some of us who can't play rugby or football the chance to shine.
Referring to the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles, McKenzie said: In our country we are going to have Project 350.
A country as big as South Africa cannot just take a hundred athletes to the Olympic Games.
Project 350 means we plan to bring 300 able-bodied athletes and 50 with disabilities to the Los Angles Olympic Games for the first time.
Table tennis plays an important role in ensuring we bring more people to the Olympic Games.
Olympic dreams
This gift from the People's Republic of China plays a greater role in fulfilling the task we have set for ourselves.
Carrim thanked China for a generous donation of 200 tables, which we are trying to get to every district in the country.
Together with MultiChoice, we ensure that children receive table tennis training at schools. The impact of this donation goes far beyond just the tables, Carrim said.
In the past, we had Chinese table tennis coaches here at the High-Performance Center, with stars who came from such a program and showed that we can make it with a special program.
