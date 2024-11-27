Meet the first overseas Test centurion of Indian cricket teams

In cricketIn the game's rich history, few players have managed to redefine the game with their approach. Syed Mushtaq Aliwith his aggressive percussion and flamboyance in an era dominated by cautious playing, was such an icon.

Syed Mushtaq Ali created history as the first Indian to score a Test century abroad, a feat he achieved against England at Old Trafford in 1936. His 112 in the second innings, peppered with 17 fours, helped India salvage a draw after trailing by 368 runs.

His attacking approach made Syed Mushtaq Ali a crowd favorite, but his international career was limited to just eleven Test matches between 1934 and 1952, during which he scored 612 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.

The right-handed opener cemented his legacy through his phenomenal first-class career, during which he played 226 matches, scored 13,213 runs and hit 30 centuries and 63 fifties. He also picked up 162 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Syed Mushtaq Ali's philosophy of cricket is best captured in his autobiography Cricket Wonderfulwhere he wrote: I still believe that cricket played with zest for life, tempered with skill and prudence, can normally lead to victory. Stoic resistance can prevent defeat, but rarely contributes to victory.

Australian legend Keith Miller described Mushtaq Ali as the (Hollywood actor) Errol Flynn of cricket, dashing, flamboyant, reckless and immensely popular wherever he played.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honored the legacy of Syed Mushtaq Ali by naming one of the best domestic players T20 cricket tournaments after him – the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali's early days

Syed Mushtaq Ali was born on December 17, 1914 in Indore. His father Khan Saheb Sayed Yacub Ali was an inspector in the Central India Agency Police.

Mushtaq Ali was known for his bowling before he became one of the best batsmen of his generation.

In 1930, he was 15 years old when he traveled to Delhi to play in the All India Roshan Ara Cricket Tournament as part of the CK Nayudus team. His sharp bowling and fielding caught the attention of Maharajkumar of Vizianagram (Vizzy), who then took Ali under his wing at Benaras (Varanasi).

Mushtaq enrolled in Bengalitola High School and practiced on the ground at the Vizianagram Palace.

He traveled with Vizzy for first-class matches in India and abroad and made a name for himself with his all-round abilities.

Syed Mushtaq Ali's cricket career

Syed Mushtaq Ali made his first-class debut in the 1930-31 season and represented India for the first time in Test cricket in January 1934.

On his debut against England at the iconic Eden Gardens, Syed Mushtaq Ali took the wicket of England captain Douglas Jardine, who was well set and batting on 61.

In the second innings, Mushtaq Ali stepped in as an opener when Dilawar Hussain was injured by a bouncer in the first innings. In the next Test match, Mushtaq Ali was again called upon to open the innings. Mushtaq did not score beyond 20, but his technique caught the attention of the team management.

Mushtaq Ali formed a formidable partnership with Vijay Merchant at the top over the next few years.

His top score of 112 against England at Old Trafford in 1936 is remembered for several reasons. It was the first Test century by an Indian batsman in overseas conditions and played a crucial role in helping India secure an unlikely draw.

After bowling out India for 203 in the first innings, England declared 573/8 and took a huge lead of 368 runs. Mushtaq's 112 included 17 fours and combined with Vijay Merchant's 114 helped India finish at 390/5.

Lala Amarnath was India's first centurion in Test cricket when he hit 118 in a losing cause against the same opponent in 1933.

Second century Mushtaq Alis came against West Indies in 1948.

His last Test match also proved to be a special occasion. Facing another formidable English side in February 1952, India recorded their first ever victory in Test cricket when they defeated England by one innings and eight runs in Chennai.

Mushtaq Ali contributed 22 at the top of the rankings, for a total of 457/9. Pankaj Roy (111) and Polly Umrigar (130*) scored a century each, while Vinoo Mankad, with 8/55 in the first innings and 4/53 in the second, was the best player with the ball.

In 1964, Mushtaq Ali was honored with the Padma Shri, India's highest civilian award. He died on June 18, 2005, at the age of 90. His son Gulrez Ali and grandson Abbas Ali also emerged as cricketers of the first order.

The BCCI renamed India's Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of its second edition in 2009.