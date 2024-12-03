College football coaches gauge ranking prediction after Week 14 upsets

The rivalry weekend lived up to expectations. Next come the conference championships in the Bowl Subdivision, most of which have a heavy impact on the College Football Playoff.

Next weekend will feel different without Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost 13-10 to Michigan for the fourth straight loss in the series and will be replaced by Penn State in the Big Ten championship game.

That loss was one of two that will change the outlook the top of the American LBM Coaches Poll. In second place heading into Saturday, the Buckeyes will fall at least four spots and maybe five, depending on how voters view the comparison with Tennessee. Ohio State should maintain its lead due to wins against the Nittany Lions and Indiana.

One team headed for a much steeper decline is Miami. Formerly No. 6, the Hurricanes lost 42-38 to Syracuse and fell short of the ACC title game, replaced by Clemson.

Here's who to expect in the top 10 of this week's Coaches Poll:

1. Oregon (12-0)

Oregon defeated Washington 49-21 to move to 12-0 for the second time in program history, joining the 2010 team that lost to Auburn in the national title game. That big win against Ohio State looks a little weaker, but there's no doubt the Ducks have been the most consistently strong team in the country.

2. Texas (11-1)

Texas picked up where it left off thirteen years ago, defeating Texas A&M 17-7 in one of the most hyped games in the rivalry's history. That's the best win of the year for the Longhorns. Giving Texas room for mistakes heading into the SEC title game against Georgia is also key.

3. Penn State (11-1)

Penn States' regular season ends with six wins against bowl teams, but only one ranked win, against No. 25 Illinois. That one loss against Ohio State will also take a big hit after Saturday. That still won't stop the Nittany Lions from hosting in the first round of the playoff or even earning that coveted fifth spot, which would mean they would play as a No. 12 seed in the opening round and then possibly Boise State would get into the quarter-finals.

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

Notre Dame returned interceptions 99 and 100 yards for touchdowns in the fourth quarter and scored a 49-35 win at Southern California. That's 10 straight wins after the loss to Northern Illinois in September, making this by far the program's most successful year under coach Marcus Freeman.

5. Georgia (10-2)

Georgia survived an epic eight-overtime classic to defeat rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs had already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game before winning the Yellow jackets and will make the playoffs as one of the top four seeds with a win against the Longhorns.

6. Ohio State (10-2)

Losing to this Michigan team marks the low point of Ryan Day's tenure, jumping past the previous three losses to the Wolverines. OSU has some major concerns that need to be addressed before postseason play, starting with the inability to control the line of scrimmage against a one-dimensional opponent with major issues on offense.

7. Tennessee (10-2)

Nico Iamaleava's four touchdown passes powered Tennessee's 36-23 victory against Vanderbilt. This ensures the Volunteers a play-off berth, although getting a home game in the opening round is far from assured. However, one thing is certain: Tennessee is a different team if Iamaleava fulfills his potential. But can he also do that on the road?

8. SMU (11-1)

SMU capped off a great ACC regular season championship with an easy 38-6 win against California. Picked at the bottom of the conference in the preseason, the Mustangs are one of the big success stories of the year.

9. Indiana (11-1)

Indiana's 66-0 romp against rival Purdue completes the best regular season in program history, with all due respect to the 1967 squad that shared the Big Ten title and reached the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers set a program record for wins under first-year coach Curt Cignetti and will be the most unexpected member of the playoff field.

10. Boise State (11-1)

The Broncos are not the only option here. Another is Alabama, which bounced back from last week's loss to Oklahoma to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Perhaps the best option aside from the Broncos is South Carolina, which was No. 14 heading into the weekend and then defeated No. 12 Clemson on the road. This would be a one-step jump for the Broncos, but would require South Carolina to make a leap over Alabama, which is hard to see.