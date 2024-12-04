Table tennis club seeks new premises following the closure of the Newhouse Sports & Youth Center in Chalkwell Road, Sittingbourne

A table tennis club is looking for a new home because their municipal company is expected to come on the market.

The Newhouse Sports & Youth Center was home to the Newhouse Table Tennis Club for many years, but last Wednesday was the last time they were able to use the Chalkwell Road facility.

Members of Newhouse Table Tennis will be joined by players from across Kent and beyond at the Howard School in Medway

It has been described as a monumental loss for Sittingbourne, but members are determined to keep the club alive and recently organized an event to rally support. Players from all over Kent attended their tournament at the Howard School in Rainham.

In an open message to members on their Facebook site, the club regretfully announced that last Wednesday's session would be the last, to be held in a unique facility that has and could have offered so much more to the community with the appropriate level of management, attention and thought leadership within KCC (Kent County Council).

We are now looking for a place that can accommodate up to 10 tables at the same time.

Among the messages of support was one from former player Dina Harman, who said: This is so sad. I first went there 48 years ago. When I drive past it, it brings back memories. What a shame it has to close.

The club hosted Saturday morning sessions for young people, while some top players were also frequent visitors, including Richard Carden.

Player Benjapan Sage, from Sheerness, is among those leading a campaign to find new funding and a new venue for local players.

She said: The council decided they didn't want us there anymore and some of us decided we wanted to do something about it.

It's disappointing that we had to leave as I've seen the journey of people from five years old all the way up to teenagers and it's been like a family. We've had a club there for a long time.

We went to the Howard School in Medway to organize a tournament, which was successful, with people from Kent, Sussex and further afield coming to play and support us.

We wanted to see what people think about starting a new club, to see their reaction, and they think it's a great idea.

A busy session at the Newhouse Table Tennis location that is no longer there

Another meeting is planned for February.

The Sittingbourne Table Tennis League has said the club will play matches from the Wyvern Sports Club. Finding a permanent place for their members will be a challenge, explains Sittingbourne League player Sage.

She said: We have 10 tables that have been put into storage in some members' houses. We had no place to put them.

We tried other places but some are not big enough. In some places only a few tables fit. Some schools find it too much hassle. It's really hard to find anything anywhere.

People have to travel a long way to play now and it would be nice if we could find something somewhere in Sittingbourne.

KCC was asked for comment on the site's closure.