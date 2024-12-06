Utah Football hires Jason Beck as offensive coordinator





Football

12/5/2024 7:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham today announced the hiring of Jason Beck as the Utes' new offensive coordinator, with Beck bringing 16 years of FBS coaching experience to Salt Lake City. Beck comes to Utah after spending last season as the offensive coordinator for the New Mexico Lobos. Under his leadership, the New Mexico offense finished the 2024 season ranked first in the Mountain West in red zone offense and total offense, and fourth in the FBS with 484.3 yards per game. In 2024, the Lobos also ranked second in the Mountain West and No. 5 in the FBS in rushing offense (253.6), while leading the league and ranking fourth in the nation in first downs offense (298). He also served as New Mexico's quarterbacks coach in 2024 and watched Devon Dampier finish the season ranked No. 1 in the league and No. 12 in the FBS in points responsible for (188) while finishing second overall in the Mountain West . yards (2,768). Prior to his time in Albuquerque, Beck spent two seasons (2022-2023) at Syracuse, where he served as quarterbacks coach both years while also being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Despite being plagued by injuries in 2023, the Orange coached an offense to have a 1,000-yard rusher in LeQuint Allen, with the program setting single-game records for total offense in a season opener (677) and most rushing yards by Syracuse since 1996 in Week 10 (392). During his time in charge of the quarterbacks in 2022, he saw Syracuse's efficiency rating rise from 108th in the FBS in 2021 to 40th nationally and fourth in the ACC in a single season. The Orange also finished the 2022 season ranked second in the ACC in red zone offense and seventh in passing offense. Before leading the Orange quarterback room, Beck coached the QBs at Virginia from 2016 to 2021. The Cavaliers had just three quarterbacks for 20-plus touchdowns in multiple seasons, with all six of those campaigns coinciding with Beck's tenure, making them an integral part of Virginia and bowl-eligible in his final five seasons. His quarterback at the time, Bryce Perkins, graduated as the program's career record holder in total offense (7,910) in just two seasons, and also ranked first in single-season, single-game total offense. That season, Perkins ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC in total offense (4,307), setting the single-season record at UVA with 3,538 yards in 2019. He also coached Brennan Armstrong and Kurt Benkert during his time at Virginia, watching Armstrong lead the Cavaliers to a No. 2 ranking in the FBS in passing offense in 2021. Benkert finished a two-year career at Virginia with 5,759 career passing yards and 46 touchdowns. Beck's first full-time FBS coaching job was at his alma mater, BYU, from 2013 to 2015, where he coached the quarterbacks, most notably Taysom Hill. In 2015, he also coached freshman Tanner Magnum to become the nation's only freshman quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards and have a completion percentage above 60 percent. Prior to his coaching stint at Provo, Beck spent the 2012 season as offensive coordinator at Simon Fraser after spending three seasons at Weber State as quarterbacks coach. Under his leadership, Weber State quarterback Cameron Higgins set school records for passing yards, passing yards and efficiency rating, completing his career as one of the most productive players in Big Sky history. Beck got his start in coaching as an intern for BYU under Bronco Mendenhall in 2007, and also spent a season at LSU under Les Miles in 2008. Beck played quarterback at BYU from 2004 to 2006 after transferring from College of the Canyons (2003) and Ventura College (2002). He received his degree in communications from BYU in 2006 and also earned a master's degree in 2011.

