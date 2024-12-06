Sports
Tech Football officially signs the highly touted Georgia Tech yellow jacket football recruiting class
THE PLAINS Twenty-three high school seniors, including five in the prestigious ESPN 300, signed grant papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 during the NCAA's early signing period this week.
Bringing attention to the head coach Brent Keys Roster formation philosophies are 10 of the 23 signees offensive and defensive linemen (five OL, five DL) and 16 of the 23 are from the state of Georgia.
The five ESPN 300 prospects include Georgia Techs, the two highest-ranked No. 22 signees Jos Petty (Roswell, Georgia/Fellowship Christian School) and #48 Tae Harris (Cedartown, Georgia/Cedartown HS) since the inception of the prestigious ESPN 300 rankings in 2006. Petty, who received a five-star rating from 247Sportsis the Yellow Jackets' first five-star recruit since College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson signed with Tech in 2004.
The class is ranked No. 17 nationally (ESPN) and is the consensus No. 2 recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It's Tech's highest-ranked class since the 2007 batch of newcomers, which included future all-Americans and NFL standouts. Morgan Burnett, Jonathan Dwyer and Derrick Morgan were ranked 15th nationally.247Sports).
Twelve of the 23 signees will enroll at Georgia Tech in January and participate in all football-related activities throughout the spring semester, including spring practices. The rest of the class will arrive at Tech in the summer ahead of the 2025 season.
GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|Ht.
|Weight
|Place of residence
|Secondary school
|Grady Adamson
|QB
|Fr.
|6-2
|215
|Edmond, OK.
|Deer Creek H.S
|Jordan Allen
|WR
|Fr.
|5-9
|170
|Lawrenceville, Georgia.
|Buford H.S
|Jayden Barr^
|D.B
|Fr.
|5-11
|195
|Covington, GA.
|East side HS
|Blake Belin^
|D.T
|Fr.
|6-3
|285
|Haarlem, NY
|Cardinal Hayes HS
|Jamauri Brice^
|WR
|Fr.
|5-10
|190
|Cartersville, Georgia.
|Cartersville H.S
|Jimmy Bryson
|OEL
|Fr.
|6-4
|290
|Crossville, Tenn.
|Baylor School
|Xavier Canales^
|OEL
|Fr.
|6-4
|280
|Marietta, Ga.
|Douglass HS
|Carrington Coombs
|DL
|Fr.
|6-3
|230
|Buford, Ga.
|Christian Academy of Hebron
|Cal Faulkner
|WR
|Fr.
|6-2
|180
|Dahlonega, Ga.
|Lumpkin County H.S
|Phoenix Felton
|D.B
|Fr.
|6-1
|190
|McDonough, Ga.
|Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
|Andre Fuller, Jr. ^
|DL
|Fr.
|6-3
|235
|Grayson, Ga.
|Grayson HS
|Christian Garrett^
|DL
|Fr.
|6-4
|290
|Monroe, Ga.
|Prince Avenue Christian School
|Tae Harris^
|D.B
|Fr.
|5-11
|190
|Cedartown, GA.
|Cedartown H.S
|Peyton Joseph
|OEL
|Fr.
|6-4
|315
|Fort Valley, Georgia.
|Houston County H.S
|Shane Marshall
|RB
|Fr.
|5-11
|205
|Ocilla, Ga.
|Irwin County H.S
|Derry Norris, Jr. ^
|DL
|Fr.
|6-4
|270
|Daytona Beach, FL.
|Spruce Creek H.S
|Kevin Peay, Jr. ^
|OEL
|Fr.
|6-4
|310
|Lancaster, SC
|Lancaster H.S
|Drop a thought
|D.B
|Fr.
|5-11
|170
|Peachtree City, Georgia.
|Sandy Creek H.S
|Jos Petty^
|OEL
|Fr.
|6-6
|260
|Milton, Ga.
|Christian School Association
|J.P. Powell^
|RB
|Fr.
|5-10
|190
|Colquitt, Ga.
|Miller County H.S
|Kevin Roche, Jr.
|THE
|Fr.
|6-9
|240
|Darien, Conn.
|Darien HS
|Connor Roush
|THE
|Fr.
|6-4
|230
|Atlanta, Georgia.
|Wesleyan School
|Elgin Sessions^
|D.B
|Fr.
|5-11
|180
|Irmo, SC
|Dutch fork HS
^ Mid-year student will enroll at Georgia Tech in January 2025
Full speed ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech's athletics goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including the renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and OKeefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives moving forward Advancing Georgia Tech athletics through program-wide operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visitopfund.org/FullSteamAheadfor full details and renderings of the renovation projects, and to learn more about opportunities to contribute online.
Follow us for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-football-officially-inks-highly-touted-recruiting-class/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
