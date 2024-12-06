Bronco Mendenhall named Utah State head football coach

Former head coach of New Mexico, Virginia and BYU will lead Aggies into next chapter

LOGAN, Utah (December 6, 2024) Diana Sabau, vice president and director of athletics at Utah State University, today announced the hiring of Bronco Mendenhall as the Aggies' 31st head football coach. He signs a six-year contract.

“Bronco is one of the most experienced coaches in college football. His leadership, proven track record and deep knowledge of the game make him the ideal choice to take our program to the next level,” Sabau said. “Bronco's success extends far beyond football. He has a deep connection and care for growing young men. His student-athletes are proven leaders. He has consistently developed programs that emphasize character, discipline and excellence in every aspect of their lives. “

Mendenhall returns to Utah after spending the past year as head coach at the University of New Mexico. In total, the Alpine, Utah native has 18 years of head coaching experience, including six years at the University of Virginia and 11 seasons at Brigham Young University.

“Athletics are an important part of the Utah State University experience, and the success of our football program is paramount,” said Utah State University President Elizabeth R. Cantwell. “The impact that a championship-level football program can have on the profile of the university, the student body experience, with our alumni and in the Cache Valley community, is immeasurable. Bronco Mendenhall is absolutely right at USU right now and he will help us achieve a great future.”

Mendenhall has a career record of 140-88 as a head coach, including taking Virginia to its first Orange Bowl in 2019. More than 60 of Mendenhall's former players have signed contracts to play in the NFL.

“My passion is developing young people and transforming football programs to reach their full potential,” said Mendenhall. “Utah State provides a great opportunity to do both and allows for a family focus that is essential for me and Holly. We look forward to adding to Utah State's rich tradition and pursuing football excellence.”

Mendenhall's move allows him to be closer to his 93-year-old mother, Lenore Mendenhall, who lives in Alpine.

He was named Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2006 and was nominated by the Football Writers Association of America as one of nine finalists for the illustrious Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

During BYU's six-year tenure as a member of the Mountain West under Mendenhall, the team won two conference championships. He led the Cougars to a bowl game appearance in each of his eleven seasons as head coach and during that time BYU was one of only eleven programs in the entire FBS to go to a bowl in all eleven years. Under Mendenhall, BYU ranked seventh among all FBS programs for most Academic All-American winners.

After leaving Provo, Mendenhall was hired as head coach at Virginia in 2016. Mendenhall took over a struggling program that had not posted a winning record in five seasons and led a strong turnaround. The team made bowl games in three consecutive years, starting in 2017, and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division in 2019 with a 6-2 mark, playing Clemson for the ACC title.

Virginia was bowl eligible in his final five seasons, the longest streak in school history since 1996-2000.

After a two-year hiatus from coaching, Mendenhall returned to the Mountain West and took over as New Mexico's head coach. In his lone season, the Lobos went 5-7, with two players being named first-team all-MW, and nine total receiving all-conference honors. New Mexico ranked fourth in the FBS in total yards, averaging 484.2 per game.

A native of Utah, Mendenhall graduated from American Fork High School. He began his collegiate playing career at Snow College, where he was an All-American and team captain during the team's NJCAA National Championship season in 1985. From there, he played safety for Oregon State University, where he served as captain his senior season and later as a graduate assistant on the football staff. He would later coach as an assistant at Snow College, Northern Arizona, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico and BYU.

Mendenhall and his wife Holly have three sons Cutter, Breaker and Raeder.