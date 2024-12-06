Sports
Highlights India vs Australia, 2nd Test: AUS reaches 86/1, trailing by 94 runs; IND fold for 180
Highlights of the second Test between India and Australia
India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights: Australia posted 86/1 in 33 overs at Stumps against India on Day 1 of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophys second Test in Perth on Friday. The hosts were 94 runs behind, with Nathan McSweeney (38*) and Marnus Labuschagne (20*) remaining unbeaten. The Australian innings started with Usman Khawaja falling to Jasprit Bumrah for 13 off 35 balls.…Read more
Earlier, Nitish Kumar Reddy squeezed as many runs as possible from the tail to take India to a score of 180 first in the pink-ball Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He fell on 42 off 54 balls to become the sixth man to fall to Mitchell Starc that day. Starc finished with career-best figures of 6/48 and continued his dominant run at home in pink-ball Tests.
India were reduced to their last two wickets for 141 runs in the second session. Reddy's strike took India past the 170-run mark. Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma's return to the middle order did not last long as he fell to Scott Bolland early in the second session. Australian captain Pat Cummins then suddenly rediscovered his mojo and bounced out of Rishabh Pant. This brought Ravichandran Ashwin and he hit 22 quick runs before becoming Starc's fifth victim of the day.
Starc was earlier the toast of the first session of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval. India were tottering at 82/4 at dinner, with captain Rohit Sharma hitting one off 10 balls and Rishabh Pant four off six. Starc confused India early by dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck from the very first ball of the match. Starc was then brought back towards the end of the first session and responded by dismissing KL Rahul for 37 off 64 balls, ending a 69-run stand between him and Shubman Gill. India then suddenly lost two more wickets and Australia ended up in the lead at the end of the first session. Starc got Kohli in his next over and then Shubman Gill fell to Scott Boland after scoring 31 in 51 balls.
Gill and Rahul appeared to have given India a smooth start after Starc shocked them early. Rahul was quite lucky earlier in the innings. He tapped behind the wicketkeeper from the first ball bowled by Scott Boland but was saved by the umpire who called it a 'no ball'. Rahul was later dismissed off the fifth ball of the same over. He then changed tactics and scored fluently with Gill after the drinks break until falling late in the session.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma earlier won the toss and said the visitors will bat first in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India has opted to drop Washington Sundar and bring back Ravichandran Ashwin. Apart from this, Dhruv Jurel and Devudutt Padikkal will also remain as expected if Rohit and Shubman Gill return.
Here are a few tips regarding the second Test between India and Australia:
– Australia posted 86/1 in 33 overs at Stumps and were 94 runs behind
-Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja (13)
-India were 180 all out in 44.1 overs
– Mitchell Starc finished with marks of 6/48
– Nitish Kumar Reddy was the last Indian to fall after scoring 42 runs in 54 balls
– Rohit Sharma fell prey to Scott Boland early in the second session
– India 82/4 in 23 overs at dinner
– Starc then got another big breakthrough by sending back Virat Kohli
– Starc made the breakthrough again by sending Rahul back for 37 off 64 balls
– KL Rahul and Shubman Gill then shared a partnership of 69 runs
– Mitchell Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match
– India have dropped Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin returns
– Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India are batting first
– Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test in Adelaide
– India have won three day-night Tests and their only defeat came against Australia
– For India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are back in the Playing XI
– KL Rahul remains open for India, while Rohit Sharma will position himself in the middle order
– Scott Boland will replace Josh Hazlewood in the Australian Playing XI
– The last time India played a daytime pink-ball Test against Australia, they were bowled out for 36.
