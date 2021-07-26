UK Government Starts Competition to Promote Longer Energy Storage Innovation – pv Magazine International





New technologies that can store more than four hours of electricity can each secure up to 14 million for the cost of a demonstrator project.

July 26, 2021 Tristan Rainer

The UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) oversees a “long-term” energy storage competition involving millions of people to attract innovative entrants.

As part of the UK’s billion (1.2 billion) Net Zero innovation portfolio, the competition will fund 68 million (79.5 million) new technology projects that can store more than four hours of energy to support renewable energy. Is available. generation.

Storage technologies listed in the competitive range include electricity, heat, and power-to-x projects, and widely deployed UK commercial demonstration technologies such as lithium-ion, pumped storage, or large water tanks. Is excluded.

The competition guidance document requires a unique full-system prototype or demonstrator project.Global companies can participate in the contest if they are registered in the UK, but the demonstration is related to the UK energy system and must take place in the UK

stream

Competition is divided into two streams for competitors to receive grants or funds.

Stream 1 applies to more commercially advanced projects, including real-world demonstrations. Projects that reach Phase 1 will receive up to 1 million (1.2 million). After that, the last three projects of Phase 1 will proceed to Phase 2, and about 11 million grants will be provided.

Stream 2 contains early stage projects with a low level of technical readiness. In Phase 1, 150,000 (175,000) projects will be awarded, with approximately 12 projects being awarded. As with Stream 1, the last three projects will be selected and proceeded to Phase 2 development, each awarding up to 9.45 million (11 million).

Finalists in each stream should begin Phase 1 efforts in November and plan to complete them in November next year. Phase 2 will begin in December next year and the project will be completed by March 2025 at the latest.

BEIS will also launch a low carbon hydrogen competition with up to 60 million funds available and will follow a timeline similar to a longer storage contest.

The previous 33 million (38.6 million) low-carbon hydrogen competition will be based in carbon capture and storage technology, offshore wind power, and the United States, using technology developed by the Gas Technology Institute, which focuses on natural gas. Five winners were born. Non-profit.

