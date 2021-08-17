Xbox Series X is getting a higher resolution dashboard





Microsoft today is testing a new high-resolution dashboard for the Xbox Series X. Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings will have late access to the resolution improvements on Xbox dashboards designed to improve the UI elements of 4K displays late today.

With this change, home, guides, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in higher native resolution, improving clarity and text readability, Microsoft’s Xbox testing team said.

Until this new dashboard, the Xbox Series X console was running dashboard UI elements in 1080p. Native elements in home, guides, and other parts of the dashboard greatly improve how your Xbox Series X looks on your 4K TV. Microsoft states that certain elements have high native resolution, but the entire dashboard still doesn’t seem to be 4K.

During the test, I noticed a significant improvement in the readability of the text. It also bumps into some of the UI elements in the Xbox Series X Guide. However, the improvement is not very noticeable elsewhere. I contacted Microsoft to check the resolution of my Xbox dashboard.

HDR is not part of this new resolution bump and is currently strictly limited to the Xbox Series X. The smaller Xbox Series S can technically output in 4K, but the dashboard remains the same in the test version at this time.

These new Xbox dashboard changes will only take place a few days after Microsoft begins testing the new night mode for various Xbox consoles. The new night mode allows Xbox owners to dim the screen, controller LED brightness, and even the Xbox power button. Both 4K dashboard and night mode will be rolled out to all Xbox Series X consoles later this year.

Update, August 17, 7:30 am ET: Please note that this story has been updated and the Xbox Series X dashboard may not yet be in full 4K. Contact Microsoft for more details and update accordingly.

