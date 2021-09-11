Portuguese Tech League: New Initiative to Inform and Engage Technology, Startup Community with European Digital Policy





Startups play a key role in today’s digital ecosystem as they drive change and grow through adaptation. Meanwhile, the law will change. New laws have arrived and everyone will be affected by them. Start-ups tend to be undervalued and undervalued as new legislation is enacted, as start-ups can be significant changes for Europe’s future recovery and growth. This is where the Portuguese Tech League intervenes – to improve systematic changes in the legislative field.

What is the Portuguese Tech League?

The Portuguese Tech League is a neutral initiative created by Lisbon-based co-innovation consultancy Beta-i. The project aims to connect the EU’s digital economy-related entities with the startup community to ensure that they represent the regulatory debate. It has created a platform for discussion and collaboration in the discussion of the most relevant issues to present a common position.

The first working topic is artificial intelligence. Results will be shared through joint treatises submitted to policy makers in Lisbon and Brussels.

In this first year, the project has already brought together 15 organizations in line with the principle of strengthening the presence of startups in the regulatory debate. Sponsors include organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Portuguese Unicorn, Allied for Startups, AWS – Amazon Web Services, CIP – Confederation of Portugal Business, Europeunity, European Startup Network, FDUCP – Universidade Catlica Portuguesa Faculty of Law, GeSI – Global Enableing Sustainability. included. Initiatives, Investors Portugal, Startup Portugal, Startup Sesame, Sapo Tek, Talkdesk, VdA.

According to the group, any organization, as long as it follows our guidelines to protect the systematic interests of the technology and innovation ecosystem, while envisioning the need for startup representatives in business discussions on digital transformation. You can participate. Europe.

Project mission

Founding partners mention it in a collective statement, and legislation is often time-consuming for people to process, especially with regard to future implications. In addition, they are prepared in technical terms that tend to keep people ignorant of the subject away. After all, these proposals are already in compliance mode, so they get the attention of startups, digital-oriented small businesses, and the general tech community when it’s too late to contribute and give perspective.

That is why the Portuguese Tech League approach addresses important challenges. Startups, small businesses, and the entire digital community do not always have enough time to understand, reflect on, and express their views on these issues. We want to follow the statement and fill the gaps that exist in this process of clarification, reflection and proposal.

The platform provides content available through its website, which is then distributed by partners and communities on social media and PR and shared directly with policy makers.

The Portuguese Tech League is organized in cycles with focused themes every two months.

The first cycle will focus on the European regime on artificial intelligence taken over by the President of the European Union, President of Slovenia. The Services and Digital Markets Act (DSA and DMA or Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act) coordinates the 2030 Digital Compass and Startup Nation Standards as topics to consider next.

After explaining the relevance of the topic through easy-to-understand content and its potential impact on European innovation entrepreneurs, we will investigate the issue more thoroughly through secondary and reliable sources and podcast launches. .. The cycle then ends with a public call for the community to share opinions and recommendations, along with the opinions of PTL partners, and to develop an official document containing the proposed measures.

At the end of the cycle, this document will be available for download and will be shared with European policy makers.

