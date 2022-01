Swiss auto retail software and hardware maker Invenda raises $ 7.59 million – Tech.eu

Switzerland-based Invenda has raised $ 7.59 million in a seed funding round. The company develops hardware and software solutions for vending machines, smart kiosks and digital signage. The funding will help the company develop further global growth plans and enable two major deals signed between U.S.-based clients Mars Wrigley and Houston Astros Minute Maid Park. Is expected. Invenda was founded in 2017 and has raised $ 9.86 million since 2021.

If you are a reader of our (almost) humble publication, I’m going to make an exaggerated guess and say you crossed the road with a vending machine at some point in your life. If so, like me, I have a favorite memory of plunging your coin and seeing its spiral spinning while your choice succumbs to gravity and lands in a ritual * pounding *. .. And when it wasn’t, we all played the game of tilting the machine.

Now, the keyword in the paragraph above is memory. Self-service checkout greatly improved the convenience of getting snacks, and Amazon went one step further and completely removed the checkout process, so Invenda introduced the mechanism first popularized by Percival Everett in 1883. Utilizing and applying 21st century technology. in addition. Use either the model just off the factory floor or an innovative mod kit.

Invenda brings complementary promotional marketing concepts and gig data projects to advertising, sales, inventory management, and logistics with smart IoT solutions.

But wait. The company also offers cryptocurrency payment options, so retro fun goes beyond large-scale touchscreens with Invendas AI, touchless transaction technology, and gamification options. Perhaps a small detail at first glance, but as cryptocurrencies become more and more widely accepted, brands that place their products in stores offering options to pay with cryptocurrencies may have a slight advantage over those that don’t. I have. Personally, does this author accept Bitcoin? Answer “yes” to the question.

And not just me, Invenda counts global brands Coca-Cola, Mars Wrigley, Lindt and Sprngli as clients and operates subsidiaries in Serbia, Hong Kong and Sweden.

Invenda Groups’ $ 759 million seed funding was led by Migros’ former Emmi CEO and M-Industry Head, Walter Huber, and financial specialist Gregor Greber, with the participation of Gaydoul Group and former CEO of Denner Philippe Gaydoul.

Our goal was to raise 3 million francs by the end of 2021, but now it has more than doubled. This confirms that we are heading in the right direction with Invenda, and that our supporters believe in the future of automated retailing, commented Jon Brezinski, Founder and CEO of Invenda Group. .. We are changing the way our customers are involved, creating smarter ways to manage inventory and maintenance, and using our imagination to expand the industry as a whole.

