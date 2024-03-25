The imperative of identifying use cases in legal tech: A guide to innovation in the age of AI





As the legal profession grapples with the digital revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) and legal technology are receiving increasing attention. These tools promise to redefine the contours of legal practice, from automating routine tasks to providing predictive insights. But amid all this technical enthusiasm, the fundamental principle of identifying and clearly defining use cases remains paramount. This principle serves as both a compass and a keystone for successfully integrating technology within the legal department.

Why use cases matter

Use cases are more than just theoretical constructs. They bridge technical possibilities and practicality. Clearly explain how technology can solve specific problems, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. In legal areas where justice, rights and responsibilities are concerned, clarity and relevance of use cases become even more important.

Understand the legal situation

The legal industry is unique, complex, and governed by both the letter and spirit of the law. This complexity requires legal technology solutions to be innovative and intuitively aligned with legal workflows, ethical standards, and client needs. Here, use cases play a critical role in guiding the development and implementation of technology that respects and enhances the nuances of legal practice.

Creating effective use cases in legal tech

To fully leverage the potential of AI and legal technology, stakeholders must engage in an intentional process of creating use cases that resonate with the realities of legal work. This process includes several important steps.

Legal Workflow Details

Understanding the complexity of legal workflows is the first step to identifying areas where technology can have a meaningful impact. This requires a detailed analysis of daily operations, client interactions, and case management procedures, looking for bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement.

Collaboration with legal experts

Technology should respond to user needs. Collaborating with legal experts to gather insights, feedback, and aspirations ensures use cases are grounded in real-world needs and challenges. This collaboration fosters a sense of ownership and acceptance among legal practitioners. This is essential for the successful implementation of new technology.

Prioritize client-centric solutions

The center of legal practice is the client. Therefore, use cases should prioritize solutions that improve client outcomes, accessibility, and satisfaction. This includes everything from simplifying the legal process for our clients to providing more transparent communication channels.

Iterative refinement and validation

Use cases are not set in stone. they evolve. An iterative process of refinement and validation that incorporates pilot projects, feedback loops, and performance metrics keeps use cases relevant and effective in addressing the dynamic needs of legal practices.

Strategic value of use case

Identifying use cases is more than just a technical planning exercise. This is a strategic initiative that can make or break your legal technology efforts. Well-defined use cases:

Driving focused innovation: Use cases ensure that technology development is purposeful and targeted by highlighting specific needs and challenges. Drive stakeholder buy-in: Clear and compelling use cases demystify technology for legal professionals and foster an environment of enthusiasm and support for digital initiatives. Enhance client service: There are use cases that ensure technology contributes to the core mission of a law practice by focusing on improving client service.

Looking ahead: The role of use cases in shaping legal tech

As the legal profession continues to navigate the waves of digital transformation, the importance of use cases stands as a beacon to guide the journey. These are litmus tests for the practical value of technology, ensuring that innovations not only have potential, but also deliver tangible benefits. In the quest to integrate AI and legal technology into legal practice, use cases are not only important, they are essential.

The future of legal tech is not about technology for technology's sake. It's thoughtful, purpose-driven innovation that strengthens the practice of law, improves client outcomes, and upholds the principles of justice. Use cases are a roadmap for this future, charting technology directions that are meaningful, impactful, and consistent with the noble pursuits of law.

Olga V. Mack is a Fellow at CodeX at the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics and the Generative AI Editor at MIT. Olga embraces legal innovation and has dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She believes that by embracing technology, the legal profession will be stronger, more resilient and more inclusive than before. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, business expert, startup advisor, speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She is the author of Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Community. She is working on three books: Visual IQ for Lawyers (ABA 2024), The Rise of Product Lawyers: An Analytical Framework to Systematically Advise Your Clients through the Product Lifecycle (Globe Law and Business 2024), and Legal Operations in the Age of AI and Data (Globe Law and Business 2024). You can follow Olga on LinkedIn and her Twitter @olgavmack.

