Rimini hosts MIR Tech, a center of innovation for the audio-video and multimedia industry





In the era of innovation and digitalization, it will be held from April 7th to 9th at the Rimini Expo Center – MIR Tech within the framework of MIR – Live Entertainment Expo, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG). The Multimedia Technology Show has emerged as a major event for enthusiasts and professionals in the audio video and multimedia technology field.

Unparalleled in Italy, MIR Tech is a leading company in AVC system integration that offers an exclusive showcase of the latest innovations in interactive and immersive solutions, as well as new directions characterizing the world of work, education and spatial design. It's an oasis.

With the crucial support of the Italian association Systems Integration Experience Community (SIEC), which renewed this partnership, MIR Tech has transformed with a more modern, attractive and synergistic approach. It has evolved beyond the traditional concept of a trade show to become a place for direct comparison and dynamic exchange between technology providers and users, not only showcasing innovations and best solutions from leading brands, but also providing an opportunity for learning. It also provides useful opportunities for Together, we explore the latest trends in systems integration through hands-on experiments with seminars, training activities, and experiential itineraries.

Tomorrow's Office: Thanks to technology, people are increasingly important One of the most anticipated and discussed sessions on the busy MIR Tech calendar is scheduled for the morning of Monday, April 8th. It has been. Over two hours of engaging discussions, speakers will cover topics that capture the world's challenges. Industry experts and academics are interested in the “meeting room of the future.” With the advent of new technology and changing work dynamics, group collaboration has also changed, and conference rooms have taken on an increasingly central role in the work environment. But what will the future hold for these vital spaces? Starting with an analysis of the trends detected by Politecnico di Milano's Smart Working Observatory, speakers will discuss how tomorrow's conferences will increasingly focus on putting people at the center. A deep dive into the properties and technologies that will shape the room. Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are emerging as key themes, revolutionizing the approach to designing and using environments to create engaging and immersive experiences.

Planning the future of work by focusing on three fundamental pillars such as innovation, sustainability and well-being will be the main theme of the conference, which will be held on Tuesday 9th April in collaboration with Infoprogetto. Entitled DESIGN THE FUTURE – Designing offices that incorporate sustainability, technology and wellbeing, the event promises a wealth of ideas and insights into the future of the working environment. This program he is divided into two parts and provides a broad overview of the integrated and immersive design of the office of the future. In the first session, discussions focused on topics such as integrated design, digital twins, BIM, and artificial intelligence, with contributions from experts such as Claudio Mazzucchelli, CM Multimedia Entertainment Engineering, and his Fabrizio Ferraris from Harpaceas. Masu. It will also be an opportunity to see the views of Politecnico di Milano's Smart His Working Observatory. Analyze smart working trends and their impact on space reorganization and worker well-being. In the second half of the conference, architect Enrico Frigerio will share some success stories focusing on new integrations between industrial architecture, natural landscapes, process sustainability and worker well-being. . He will be followed by architect Massimiliano Mandarini of the Green Building Council Italy, who will explain his “human-centred” approach to design, biodiversity conservation and re-establishing the bond between humans and the environment. . An additional contribution by Beniamino Bedusa, President of Great Place to Work Italia, provides an analysis of the characteristic elements of a quality working environment, with a particular focus on human resources issues. Finally, Deloitte's 'hybridization' as a driver for new office design – Rosario Fondacaro, Head of Information Technology at Deloitte Central Mediterranean, highlights the importance of flexible workspaces that integrate innovation, creativity and sustainability To do.

Toward a more innovative university: The Matrix Project At a time when technological innovation is defining the contours of academic life, the Matrix Project offers a unique opportunity for cooperation and exchange between university institutions. The conference, which will be held early in the morning on Monday 8th April, will not only be an opportunity to share practices and technical solutions, but will also be an authentic opportunity to share ideas and experiences in the vast panorama of audio-video systems and ICT. It will be a great forum. in a university environment. The main goal of the Matrix project is to foster an open and constructive dialogue between the technical management staff of the universities involved and develop the tools necessary to face the challenges and exploit the opportunities presented by the implementation of the multimedia infrastructure. is to provide. Every environment at the university, from classrooms, laboratories, conference rooms and boardrooms to digital signage solutions, will be at the center of the discussion, with industry experts sharing best practices and strategies.

Audio Video Control Forum: Immersion Center Stage This event brings together producers, distributors, installers, and all media operating in the world of system integration and professional audio video to spotlight ProAV market prospects and emerging trends. It is intended to hit. This year's forum, which represents the SIEC association's institutional events, will feature as a guest Maria Grazia Mattei, journalist, art critic, founder and president of the MEET Digital Culture Center. Her extensive experience serves as a guide to new trends. From immersive communication to digital communication to creativity, we are shaping the modern communication landscape. The meeting will be held early afternoon on Monday, April 8th.

