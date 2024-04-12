Blending mode is Google Keep's biggest secret





Google Keep is more than a basic note-taking app for shopping lists. Yes, it's as simple as ever for improvisation, but it has some nifty features that allow you to create richer notes. Are you using Google Keep's drawing canvas? If not, let's walk through it.

Draw on Google Keep notes

Google Keep's drawing canvas helps you take visual notes. Create and edit drawings, take handwritten notes, combine text and sketches, or annotate images in a single Keep Notes. For visual note takers, this is very helpful. You can capture ideas visually, and you can also use rough sketches to illustrate concepts instead of writing them down.

This feature is available in both the web and mobile versions of Google Keep.

Create drawing notes with Google Keep

Like everything else in Google Keep, taking notes visually with Sketch is easy. The screenshot below is from Google Keep on your desktop.

Open Google Keep.

[描画付きの新しいメモ]Click the icon (a small canvas with a pencil on it).

Credit: Saikat Basu

A dedicated drawing canvas will appear with some drawing options at the top. By default, you can click and drag on the canvas to start drawing with the Pen tool.

Credit: Saikat Basu

Fine-tune your sketch using drawing tools and color palettes.

Select (select what you draw)

Eraser pen (for thin lines)

Marker (for thick lines)

highlighter

Grid (for square, dotted, or ruled grid)

To finish, select the back arrow to preview.

As with any note, you can use the Keep option at the bottom of the note to add reminders, collaborators, other information, and copy it to Google Docs.

Click Close.

Creating drawing notes in Google Keep on Android and iOS is almost the same.at the bottom of the screen[新しい図面メモ]An icon will be displayed. Select it and start sketching using your finger.

Note: You can exit at any time without using the back arrow. Just like any other note, your drawings are automatically saved by Keep and synced to your other devices. Empty drawings will be discarded.

Add drawings to existing notes

You can also add drawings to existing text notes.

Open a note and click the three vertical dots (More) icon in the menu.[描画の追加]Select to open the canvas as before.

Any sketches you create on the canvas will appear above your text notes. You can add multiple sketches to the same note and they will appear as side-by-side panels.

Credit: Screenshot by Saikat Basu

Tip: This is an easy way to create a rough storyboard for your presentations or creative projects.

Annotate existing image notes with a drawing

The drawing pen can also be used as a makeshift annotation tool on images you upload to Keep.

Open the note with the image. Then tap the image in the note. On desktop and mobile apps, the image is redisplayed in a dark lightbox using the Pen tool in the top right.

Draw on the image. To remove the drawing from the image, tap the eraser and select Clear Page.

Credit: Saikat Basu

Combine Google Keep with drawing skills

Drawing tools offer several possibilities for interesting and creative daily use. Here are some ways I've used this tool:

Create a simple mind map or flowchart to explain your decisions.

Give directions to strangers (not everyone can use Google Maps!)

Draw a rough shape to remember the new word you just encountered.

Draw bar or line charts using grid options (such as square grid) to quickly visualize your data.

Use grids to evenly space elements to visualize any kind of layout.

Share them for collaborative projects or brainstorming sessions.

Play a simple game of Battleship using a grid.

Visually organize your thoughts about projects and trips.

Google Keep's drawing tools aren't full-fledged drawing apps, but they do provide a convenient way to add sketches and handwriting to your note-taking.

