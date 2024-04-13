Federal Reserve succumbs to political maneuvers to boost innovation





In an interview with FOX Business reporter Eleanor Terret, Custody Bank CEO Caitlin Long talked about how the court's ruling in the case with the Federal Reserve is contributing to hindering innovation in general. Ta.

Caitlin Long talks about the Fed's victory

The background to the incident is that Custodi Bank had previously applied for supervision by the US Federal Reserve Board. The crypto-friendly bank applied for master account access through the Kansas City Fed, but was denied by the Fed. This master account was to authorize Custodial Bank to perform interbank transfers and other key Fed payment services.

However, the Fed argued that Custodial Bank did not meet the requirements set out in the law. Denied access to payment systems, banks were forced to sue the Federal Reserve. Many in the crypto industry, including pro-XRP lawyer John E. Deaton, expected the lawsuit to favor the banks. This anticipated victory was considered pivotal for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, as it would shed new light on the industry.

At the time, Terret said that if she wins her case, Long would be the first woman to win against the Federal Reserve.

About two weeks ago, Wyoming District Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled in favor of the Federal Reserve Board in its lawsuit against Custodeia Bank. Additionally, Custodi's request for a declaratory judgment was denied, further strengthening the Federal Reserve's position.

Caitlin Long said in an interview that the law is the law, but said the final law could come down in the Court of Appeals, hinting at the possibility of an appeal. As part of his comments on his lawsuit, Long pointed to the Federal Reserve's political distortions, which reinforce innovation not only in cryptocurrencies but also in the nation's broader technology ecosystem.

Conspiracy against CeFi and DeFi integration

When asked specifically what he thought about the court's decision in this case, Long acknowledged that such a case could go either way. Custodial Bank has long confirmed that it has always sought cooperation with the Federal Reserve, including attending numerous meetings. Meanwhile, Terret strongly believes that Custodial Bank has strong grounds to appeal.

Custody Bank's move to integrate traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) is one of several innovations that several other banks are introducing to the financial sector. This is similar to the result that crypto payments platform Ripple Labs is trying to achieve with a stablecoin that could be pegged to the US dollar.

Many of these companies face some kind of roadblock that ultimately blocks the wheels of innovation. These obstacles most often come under the guise of regulations and requirements from authorities, and crypto projects are beginning to perceive this challenge as a political ploy.

As Long pointed out, this is a broader maneuver by lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the fight against digital currency innovation. While this remains the case, crypto innovators are rallying around pro-crypto lawyer John Deaton, who is running against Sen. Warren for a seat in the Massachusetts State House.

This twist has raised hopes that if Mr. Deaton is successful, the country's cryptocurrency regulatory landscape may change.

share:

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who enjoys writing about the real-world applications of blockchain technology and the innovations driving public acceptance and global integration of emerging technologies. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies has inspired his contributions to well-known blockchain-based media and sites. Benjamin Godfrey loves sports and farming. Follow him on Twitter and his Linkedin

The published content may include the personal opinions of the author and may be subject to market conditions. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or publication assumes no responsibility for your personal financial loss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingape.com/federal-reserve-yielding-to-political-ploy-to-stiffen-innovation-caitlin-long/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos