Global AI conference series, AI Summit, to be held for the first time in Singapore from May 29-31, 2024, announced to pioneer the future of technology in the region





SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Asia's technology industry is bracing for an unprecedented wave of innovation and knowledge exchange as AI Summit Singapore announces the region's first edition. Asia Tech x Singapore is the region's largest technology event. Scheduled to debut at the Singapore EXPO from May 29-31 this year, this landmark event is expected to revolutionize the region's technology landscape.

Since 2016, the world-famous AI Summit series, known for attracting AI industry enthusiasts from all over the world, is expanding its reach to Asia. Previous conferences in the AI ​​Summit series have been highly successful, including the most recent conference in New York in December 2023. A total of 3,497 people attended the conference, and 83% actively invested up to $5 million in his AI-related projects.

“We are excited to bring the AI ​​Summit Series to Asia in 2024, and Singapore is the perfect choice for the first edition,” said Rory Krone, Marketing Director for the AI ​​Summit Series. “As a global leader in technology and innovation, Singapore provides the ideal platform to foster collaboration and drive advancements in AI. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the region and beyond to explore sexuality.” ”

Singapore's position as a leading technology hub and commitment to fostering innovation in artificial intelligence is demonstrated by our $1 billion investment in AI. This includes committing up to $500 million to strengthen the infrastructure needed to advance AI innovation in both the private and public sectors. In doing so, Singapore aims to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies, and initiatives such as these make Singapore the perfect host city to launch the AI ​​Summit Series in Asia.

Hosted as ATxEnterprise's new anchor flagship event, AI Summit Singapore will bring together the world's leading experts and innovators to explore the latest trends, developments and applications of AI, thereby reinforcing the development and adoption of AI in Asia. The aim is to foster a vibrant ecosystem for.

Additionally, the conference provides unprecedented networking opportunities for businesses, startups, and investors to interact with global thought leaders and industry pioneers. Dynamic discussions and interactive sessions aimed to provide attendees with practical insights on the latest AI trends and best practices, from scaling strategies to ethical adoption considerations in today's competitive environment. We will enable you to demonstrate your superior abilities.

AI Summit Singapore will feature four main content tracks:

AI at Scale: Brings together senior executives, decision makers, budget owners, and team leaders to provide a comprehensive guide to effectively scale AI in business operations. AI Industrial Applications: Deep insights into strategic solutions that enable success, ethics, and social responsibility. Securing AI: Highlights the challenges enterprises face in ensuring safe AI practices while balancing AI's innovative capabilities AI Frontiers: Dedicated to pioneering AI innovation Pushing the limits of technology Advances that expand and reveal new possibilities in the digital world

The event will also feature some of the biggest names in the technology industry, including:

Deblina Majumder, UBS Cyber ​​Readiness Lead Ankit Mangal, Wayfair Director Florence Lewine, US Department of Homeland Security Policy Advisor Peter Morrison, BP Singapore Digital Science Principal Kim Hon MAK, Executive Director, Data Tribe Lead, Data and Analytics and Governance, Bank of Singapore

“As the first AI Summit Singapore approaches, we urge all forward-thinking leaders, businesses and innovators in Asia and beyond to join us in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate and share,” said Jingjing Virgo, Portfolio Manager and Conference Producer, AI Summit Singapore.

To reserve your space for this conference, please purchase your pass at https://asiatechxsg.com/registration.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact us below. [email protected].

AI Summit Singapore

Where commercial AI shines! AI Summit Singapore at ATxEnterprise is part of the Asia Tech x Singapore region's flagship technology festival. The summit brings together executive decision makers, investors, technology vendors, and data specialists from around the world to network, learn, and forge partnerships to successfully implement AI technology in their enterprises. Masu.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2024 is Asia's leading technology event, co-organized by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech and sponsored by Singapore Tourism Board (STB). This event will consist of his two main segments: ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

Source Informatech

Source Informatech

