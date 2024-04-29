UK and New Zealand collaborate on submarine cable earthquake detection system in the Pacific





The UK's National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the Measurement Standards Laboratory (MSL) in New Zealand have collaborated to develop optical interferometry-based seismic sensing tests in the Pacific Ocean.

Interferometry is a method of measuring the phenomenon of wave interference and involves analyzing the properties of the waves themselves and the materials with which the waves interact.

According to NPL, by making “ultra-sensitive optical measurements,” scientists will “turn” a seafloor cable extending offshore from New Zealand into an array of sensors for earthquakes and ocean currents.

NPL said the project has the potential to provide an early warning system in the event of a tsunami. It also provides “the first viable solution to bridge the data gap in ocean monitoring,” which could benefit scientific disciplines including seismology and oceanography.

The project is part of a new cooperation agreement with New Zealand announced on April 23 by British Secretary of State for Science, Research and Innovation Andrew Griffiths, at the Science and Technology Committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Ministerial policy.

The project is also supported by Australian cable and communications company Southern Cross Cables, which operates the Pacific cable network.

NPL pioneered this technology in 2021 and emerged from quantum science, using existing fiber-optic infrastructure to collect continuous, real-time environmental data from the seafloor. One advantage of this approach is that, because it uses the optical fiber itself as an environmental sensor, it does not require the installation of any new devices or infrastructure or any changes to existing infrastructure on the seafloor, NPL said.

NPL has already demonstrated this technology in the Atlantic Ocean on a 5,860 km transcontinental submarine fiber link between the UK and Canada. However, the current project site will provide a more rigorous and informative preparation for testing. NPL and MSL will test the technology later this year on part of the 3,876km Southern Cross Next cable on the floor of the Tasman Sea between New Zealand and Australia.

“The Pacific Ocean is a highly seismically active region, providing an ideal test bed to develop the technology and demonstrate its full potential,” NPL said.

The concept has the potential to develop into a global monitoring network, providing earlier and more accurate detection of earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as enhancing the world's understanding of ocean floor geology and climate change through long-term monitoring of seafloor temperature changes, NPL said. .

More than 70% of the Earth's surface is covered by water, and today's seas and oceans remain uncontrolled. There are only a few permanent ocean floor sensors globally, because they are very challenging and expensive to install and maintain. By applying NPL technology to a large number of seafloor cables, thousands of sensors can be implemented on the ocean floor.

NPL Principal Scientist Giuseppe Marra said: “This exciting joint project between the UK and New Zealand will enable NPL’s pioneering seafloor cable-based environmental detection technology to be tested in one of the most seismically active regions in the world. This will lead to significant advances in research on These innovative environmental sensing technologies will impact a number of scientific fields, from seismology to oceanography, as well as future societal applications, such as tsunami early warning systems.

Peter Thompson, CEO of NPL, said: “This technology, pioneered by NPL, is the perfect example of how our science can make an impact, delivering tangible benefits to society that will simultaneously improve our understanding of the world.”

Andrew Griffiths said: “Bringing the brightest minds in the UK and New Zealand together to fix how tsunami advance warning is issued could save dozens of lives. This work demonstrates the value of advanced technologies such as quantum, as well as the international teamwork that is crucial to harnessing them.”

“MSL is pleased to collaborate with NPL to bring this potentially powerful technology to the Pacific,” said Annette Coe, Director of the New Zealand Metrology Standards Laboratory and Chief Metrology Scientist. “It is another beautiful example of improving metrology allowing us to access the depths of information which in turn pushes the boundaries of metrology.” Not only that, but we see that precise measurement supports our aspirations for a sustainable future. Our oldest timekeeping devices – calendars – allowed us to live according to the rhythms of our natural world, and now the next generation of clocks is unleashing a new richness in understanding our planet.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with NPL and MSL on this project,” said Dean Veverka, CTO, Southern Cross Cables.

“Southern Cross has a proud history of supporting initiatives designed to benefit Pacific Island communities, and we are pleased to continue this through the development of NPL technology and the first trial of this in the Pacific region. Southern Cross's 45,000km cable ecosystem spans the Pacific Ocean three times, Once this technology is implemented, the societal impact that early detection of seismic activity will have on Pacific communities could be life-changing.

