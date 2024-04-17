Stable channel updates for desktop





The Stable channel has been updated to 124.0.6367.60/.61 on Windows and Mac and 124.0.6367.60 on Linux and will be rolled out over the coming days and weeks. A complete list of changes in this build can be found in the logs.

The Extended Stable channel for Windows and Mac has been updated to 124.0.6367.60/.61 and will be rolled out over the coming days and weeks.

Security fixes and benefits

Note: Access to bug details and links may remain restricted until the majority of users are updated with the fix. The limit also remains in place if there are bugs in third-party libraries that other projects depend on as well, but have not yet been fixed.

This update includes 23 security fixes. Below we present modifications provided by external researchers. For more information, see the Chrome security page.

[$20000][331358160] High CVE-2024-3832: Object corruption in V8. Man Yue Mo of GitHub Security Lab reported on his March 27, 2024

[$10000][331383939] High CVE-2024-3833: Object corruption in WebAssembly. Man Yue Mo of GitHub Security Lab reported on his March 27, 2024

[N/A][330759272] High CVE-2024-3914: Use after free in V8. Reported by Seunghyun Lee (@0x10n) of KAIST Hacking Lab on his March 21, 2024 via his Pwn2Own 2024

[$3000][326607008] High CVE-2024-3834: Use after downloading for free. Reported by ChaobinZhang (2024-02-24)

[$7000][41491379] Medium CVE-2024-3837: Use after free in QUIC. CW Research Inc.'s {rotiple, dch3ck} reported on his January 15, 2024

[$5000][328278717] Medium CVE-2024-3838: Improper implementation of autofill. Ardyan Vicky Ramadhan reports on his March 6, 2024

[$5000][41491859] Medium CVE-2024-3839: Out-of-bounds read in font. Ronald Crane (Zippenhop LLC) reported on his January 16, 2024

[$3000][41493458] Medium CVE-2024-3840: Insufficient policy enforcement in site isolation. Reported by Ahmed Elmasry on January 22, 2024

[$1000][330376742] Medium CVE-2024-3841: Insufficient data validation in the browser switcher. Reported by Oleg on March 19, 2024

[$TBD][41486690] Medium CVE-2024-3843: Insufficient data validation on downloads. Reported by Azur on December 24, 2023

[$5000][40058873] Low CVE-2024-3844: Improper implementation of extensions. Alesandro Ortiz reports on his February 23, 2022

[$3000][323583084] Low CVE-2024-3845: Improper implementation in networking.Reported by Daniel Baulig, February 3, 2024

[$2000][40064754] Low CVE-2024-3846: Improper implementation of prompts. Reported by Ahmed Elmasry on May 23, 2023

[$1000][328690293] Low CVE-2024-3847: Insufficient policy enforcement in the WebUI. Reported by Yan Zhu on March 8, 2024

We would also like to thank all the security researchers who helped prevent security bugs from reaching the stable channel during the development cycle. As always, ongoing internal security work has resulted in various fixes.

Many security bugs are detected using AddressSanitizer, MemorySanitizer, UnknownBehaviorSanitizer, Control Flow Integrity, libFuzzer, or AFL.

Interested in switching release channels? Learn how. If you find any new issues, please let us know by filing a bug. Our community help forums are also a great place to ask for help and learn about common issues.

Daniel Yip

google chrome

