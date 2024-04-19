Baltimore Daily Roundup: The Journey of an HBCU Innovation Champion. Senator Sanders visits Morgan State University.Humane AI review discussion





This founder and father believes in the moment.

In the “How I Got Here” series, Kiante Bush, founder of Venture for THEM and champion of entrepreneurs based in historically black institutions, talks about everything from retail to technology to entrepreneurship support. We shared the journey that led to this. In addition to experience at prestigious companies such as Deloitte and Booz Allen Hamilton, Mr. Bush's academic credentials include an engineering degree from Morgan State University and his MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He leads efforts to support minority founders. A few months ago, he organized his HBCUniverse Summit to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation.

Learn what Chiante's motto is in my new story.

Biotech starts construction in Delaware

The University of Delaware's STAR Campus is gearing up for a major expansion in the biopharmaceutical field with the start of construction on the SABER Center. This addition is supported by federal funding secured through the support of Delaware's U.S. Congressional Representative.

Integrating academic, industry and community partnerships, the STAR campus is home to a variety of research and innovation centers, including the Ammon Pinizotto Biopharmaceutical Innovation Center. The SABER Center will serve as the new home for the National Institute for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation (NIIMBL).

Learn more about this UD extension from my colleague Holly Quinn.

News Incubator: What else you need to know today

Cody Dorsey and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition (BDEC) released their 2023 Annual Report, highlighting the organization's work and accomplishments in advancing digital equity in Baltimore. [BDEC]

Anne Arundel Community College is undergoing a $57.6 million science center renovation, reflecting a broader trend of local higher education institutions investing in science programs to attract career-focused students. [Baltimore Business Journal]

The Baltimore Museum of Industry (BMI) is hosting an “Industry Redefined” event celebrating the individuals who are reshaping the industrial landscape and leading Baltimore toward a promising future. Honorees include Ken Malone and his girlfriend Kelli Booth, co-founder and executive director of Early Charm Ventures, and Kendra Parlock, vice president of partnership development at NPower. [BMI]

LaunchPort resident JuneBrain is recruiting participants for research on a wearable eye imaging prototype device. If you are interested, please visit her website on LaunchPort or contact Dr. Samantha Scott at [email protected]. [LaunchPort]

Social entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the 2024 SOCAP Fellowship. The fellowship provides access to a network of investors and the opportunity to showcase your venture at our flagship event in San Francisco from October 28th to 30th. [SOCAP]

on the calendar

The 2024 Annual Conference on Inclusion and Equity in Healthcare will be held on April 18 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. [Details here]

UpSurge Baltimore will hold its first annual meeting on April 23rd. [Details here]

Blackbird Labs will hold monthly office hours at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures (JHTV) and welcome walk-ins on Thursday, April 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. [Details here]

