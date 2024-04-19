Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention's 1968 Whiskey a Go Go concert





In summer of 1968, months after the release of We're only here for the money And Lumpy sauce and a few months before the release of Cruise with Ruben & the Jets, Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention found time for a five-hour concert on the Sunset Strip. A new box set, Whiskey to go, 1968 – which will be released on June 21 – recounts the single evening, which the band recorded for release but, in true Zappa fashion, split up for spare parts on other recordings. (Notably, Uncle Meat's “God Bless America” ​​came from this concert, and some tracks later appeared on Zappa's 2020 soundtrack.) A handwritten announcement for the concert that the group organized in the Los Angeles Free Press promised “5 full hours of unprecedented merriment, which will be secretly recorded for a future album”. He went on to say, “Dress optional. From the evening. RSVDT,” but the state of dress (or undress) of the audience, the time it started, and the meaning of “DT” in French are all lost to history. What does exist, at least now, are the five or so hours of jazz-rock experimentation with which the band treated its probably naked fans. The collection's first officially released track, “The Duke – Take 2,” shows the Mothers jamming with wah-wah guitar, drums, and what may be a perpetual motion tambourine for five and a half minutes. (By the way, this is “Take 2”, since Zappa treated the whole night like a recording session and wasn't happy with the first try, so they just started again.) A super deluxe edition of the collection is available as a five-LP or 3-CD box set. It includes liner notes from the Zappa family's “Vaultmeister” Joe Travers, who co-produced the set with Ahmet Zappa, and the GTO's Pamela Des Barres, who performed at the concert. Ahmet also interviewed Alice Cooper, who also performed that evening, for one-liners. If five LPs are too heavy, a double LP version will also be available. And all major high-res streaming services will host the full five hours. Editor's Choice “It was truly a night among nights,” Travers wrote in the liner notes. “The Mothers' performance was not perfect, but very good. Frank was in good spirits, the band played well, and the song sequence captured the band's live repertoire of the era. Go Go Whiskey 1968 Super Deluxe Edition track listing: Disc one: 1. “Whiskey Improvisation: Episode I”

2. “America Drinks and Goes Home”

3. “Help, I’m a Rock / Transylvania Boogie”

4. “My boyfriend is back”

5. “Break his head”

6. “Little Jam of Sick Tears”

7. “The purpose of this evening…”

8. “Whiskey Improvisation: Episode II”

9. “Baby Return Status”

10. “Memories of El Monte”

11. “Oh, in the sky”

12. “Valerie” Disc two: 1. “Fun and merriment”

2. “Hungry Freaks, Dad”

3. “King Kong – Part 1”

4. “King Kong – Part 2”

5. “Octandre”

6. “Whiskey Improvisation: Episode III”

7. “Meow”

8. “God Bless America”

9. “Wing presentation”

10. “Plastic people”

11. “Della’s Preamble”

12. “The Duke – Take 1”

13. “The Duke – Take 2”

14. “Khaki bag” Tendency Disc three: 1. “The Whip”

2. “Whiskey Cauliflower”

3. “Brown shoes don’t work”

4. “Brown Shoe Mix”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/frank-zappa-mothers-invention-whisky-a-go-go-1968-1235007734/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos